Listen Live
News

Department of Transportation Announces New Regulations With More Relief For Airline Travelers

Published on April 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

The U.S. Department of Transportation is looking to provide some much needed relief to airline customers with a new set of regulations announced on Wednesday (Apr. 24).

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that airlines will now have to issue automatic cash refunds in the event of the following:

  • Canceled flights
  • Significantly delayed flights
  • Baggage return delays
  • Not receiving inflight amenities that you pay for (including Wi-Fi)

“Passengers deserve to get their money back when an airline owes them — without headaches or haggling,” Buttigieg said (via the NY Post).

In addition, the new regulations will also scrap “surprise junk fees.” Airlines will now have to disclose up-front charges for checked/carry-on bags, reservation changes, and mandatory carrier-imposed and government charges.

This transparency rule also includes a provision to get rid of “discount bait-and-switch tactics,” misleading customers with discounts that may appear to apply to the whole price of the flight, only to apply to a smaller part of the price.

The disclosure requirement, according to Buttigieg, is estimated to save consumers upwards of half a billion dollars a year in surprise fees.

“Airlines should compete with one another to secure passengers’ business — not to see who can charge the most in surprise fees,” he added, per CNBC.

READ MORE HERE

Department of Transportation Announces New Regulations With More Relief For Airline Travelers  was originally published on foxync.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
19 items
News

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Former Videographer’s Bombshell Accusations

14 items
Sports

Caitlin Clark’s Reported $28M Nike Deal Is Game-Changing For WNBA Players

Beauty

10 Black Celebrity Brands That Are Taking Over The Industry

News

What Does The Impeding TikTok Ban Mean For Black Women Content Creators?

Outkast and Dungeon Family 37 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close