Susan Carol Signs to Def Jam Records

Published on April 24, 2024

66th GRAMMY AWARDS Winners

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Def Jam’s newest artist, Susan Carol. The singer announced her partnership with the label Tuesday via Instagram with the caption, “Big SIGNED Su. 🫶🏾✨,” a nod to her nickname, ‘Big Su.’

2024 is proving to be a year of success for the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter. Carol won this year’s Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her collab with PJ Morton on his song, “Good Morning.” She tearfully accepted the award, presented by Songwriting Hall of Famer, Jimmy Jam, introducing herself to the star-studded crowd and thanking God and Morton for the opportunity to share her gift. “Good Morning” won ahead of “Simple” by Babyface Featuring Coco Jones, “Lucky” by Kenyon Dixon, “Hollywood” by Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét, and “Love Language” by SZA.

Who is Susan Carol?

The Recording Academy may have been introduced to her via the feel-good collab with Morton, but her voice is most recognized from her viral cover of DeWayne Woods’s hit gospel record, “Let Go and Let God,” which amassed almost 3 million views across YouTube, Instagram, and Tik Tok. Though R&B is her main genre, she often remixes Gospel classics, putting a one-of-a-kind spin on them, like on the covers of “We’re Blessed” by Fred Hammond and “I Smile” by Kirk Franklin.

Social media was Carol’s first taste of the global stage. The musician began sharing her songs with the world in late 2020. Playful originals and freestyles about relatable experiences caught the attention of the masses and followers quickly fell in love with her soulful style. In 2021, she released “Organic,” a solo visual project complete with four new songs, “Reciprocity,” “You,” “Feels,” and “Crazy.”

In her announcement video, Carol explained how Def Jam’s Global Artists & Repertoire Director, Kardinal Offishall, found her on Instagram. He then connected her to studios and producers in LA to help build her craft. Her unique talent prompted the executives at Def Jam — the label to debut world renowned artists such as The Roots, Public Enemy, Ne-Yo, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West, LL Cool J, The Beastie Boys, Big Sean and a host of others — to officially sign her in October of 2023. The company added Carol to their roster of this generation’s breakout artists including Adekunle Gold, Coco Jones, and Muni Long.

She said of her signing, “I feel like I have something – a message, love, healing – that I need to share with the world. And I was like this is the moment, this is the platform where I can do this so I’m excited to go on a bigger scale and do my thing.”

Supporters, including PJ Morton, Erica Campbell, Samoht and Wande, flooded her comments with congratulations. Expectedly, fans are excited to see what’s next for her and anticipate her future albums, collaborations, and features. For now, you can catch her performing in a city near you as she begins her tour scheduled for early summer. April 30 is her first stop, where she’ll be accompanied by soul singer, Anthony David, for an intimate evening at The City Winery in Philadelphia.

Susan Carol Signs to Def Jam Records  was originally published on elev8.com

