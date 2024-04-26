Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Our Youngest Guests Ever: Van Van & Heiress Harris Talk ‘Be You’ Single

| 04.26.24
Dismiss
 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
Van Van & Heiress Harris

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

 

The Morning Hustle welcomes its youngest and most adorable guests yet! Lo and Kyle pick the brains of young artists Van Van (5) and Heiress Harris (8). We get to know all about them, the child superstardom life, and their new collaborative single—with Van on the bars and Heiress on the vocals!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Heiress, youngest daughter of ATL rap legend T.I. Harris and beloved Xscape singer Tiny Harris, has clearly inherited her parents’ smarts and the family’s “entertainer” gene. She discusses her adjustment to having a fan-base, and even spills the tea about who her favorite sibling is.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Related Stories

Van Van’s (Savannah McConneaughey) charisma and talent has taken her from TikTok to television, festival stages, and so much more! After her dad, Reggie, realized how quickly she memorized songs, he began posting her reciting freestyles and the rest is history. At only five-years-old, Van Van has organically amassed nearly 500K followers to date.

FULL INTERVIEW

 

CLICK TO STREAM ‘BE YOU’ BY VAN VAN FT HEIRESS HARRIS

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

RELATED TAGS

be you heiress harris kids music van van

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
19 items
News

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Former Videographer’s Bombshell Accusations

14 items
Sports

Caitlin Clark’s Reported $28M Nike Deal Is Game-Changing For WNBA Players

Beauty

10 Black Celebrity Brands That Are Taking Over The Industry

News

What Does The Impeding TikTok Ban Mean For Black Women Content Creators?

Outkast and Dungeon Family 37 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close