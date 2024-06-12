Listen Live
News

Keyshia Ka’oir Defends Gucci Mane After Death Of Rapper Enchanting

Keyshia Ka'oir, the wife of Gucci Mane, took to social media to defend her husband against critics after the death of rapper Enchanting.

Published on June 12, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

1017 Memorial Day Giveback

Keyshia Ka’oir, the wife of Gucci Mane, is stepping up to defend her husband from online haters after the tragic passing of his former artist, the rapper Enchanting. With fans online suggesting that Gucci Mane is running a cursed record label, Keyshia Ka’oir put a stop to this and reminded the critics that Guwop only sought to aid the careers of the artists he’s signed over the years.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Gucci shared a post of Enchanting, 26, whose real name was Channing Nicole Larry. Larry reportedly died from being taken off life support after suffering a drug overdose.

Gucci wrote, “So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant @luvenchanting” complete with crying and broken heart emojis. Fans on the post began replying with their unfounded theories that the 1017 label is cursed, noting how other former artists have fared negatively despite many of their hardships being self-induced or actions taken without their label chief’s guidance.

Keyshia Ka’oir, having enough of the attacks on her husband’s name, wrote, “Leave my husband alone! He signs these artist to help them & give them a better life! I wish it wasn’t like this ! Chant we love you baby girl ! RIH.”

Enchanting signed to 1017 in 2020 and was featured on three compilation albums before breaking out on her own in 2023. According to reports, the rapper’s management team was working with her to get clean from drugs.

Photo: Getty

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

SEE ALSO

Keyshia Ka’oir Defends Gucci Mane After Death Of Rapper Enchanting  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

enchanting. gucci mane keyshia ka'oir

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories

A Legendary Day In Louisiana: Juvenile Announces The ‘Back That Azz Up 25th Anniversary Tour’ On ‘Back That Azz Up’ Day In New Orleans

Watch: ‘UnPrisoned’ Returns With A Messy Season 2 Trailer

Watch: Legendary Powerhouse Chaka Khan Graces NPR’s Tiny Desk Stage

Shannon Sharpe & His Hot Takes Will Continue On ESPN After Inking Multiyear Contract

20 items

Most Popular American Swimmers Ahead Of The 2024 Paris Olympics

10 items

These 10 Artists Have The Most Diehard Fans [Gallery]

11 items

Michael Rainey Jr. “Deeply Saddened & Shocked” After Being Sexually Assaulted During TyTy James’ Twitch Stream, 50 Cent Clowned For Tone Deaf Response

10 items

The Top Ten Sports That Cause The Most Injuries

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close