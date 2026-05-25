Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream Turn Statement Win into Star-Studded Birthday Bash Night in Atlanta

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The Atlanta Dream’s comeback win over the Phoenix Mercury gave Atlanta a big sports moment, and the celebration carried straight into Birthday Bash XXX that same night. Angel Reese, along with teammates Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Naz Hillmon, added a crossover pop-culture moment to an already high-energy Atlanta weekend.

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Dream Rally Stuns Phoenix

Atlanta erased a 15-point deficit to beat Phoenix 82-80 at home and improve to 4-1 on the season. Reese delivered one of her strongest all-around games in a Dream uniform, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block. Rhyne Howard led Atlanta with 21 points, while Allisha Gray added 18 and Jordin Canada posted 11 points and 14 assists in the comeback.

The win was defined by late-game poise, with Canada tying the game inside the final minute and Howard hitting a clutch 3-pointer to swing the momentum. It was the kind of gritty finish that gave the Dream a statement victory and set the tone for the rest of the night.