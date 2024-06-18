Drake has yet another legal matter on his hands. An apparel company has a filed a lawsuit against him over his tour merch.
Rolling Stone is reporting that Champagne Papi has been served with a lawsuit by JR Apparel World LLC; the company who owns the Members Only brand. According to the paperwork submitted the New York based limited liability operation claims that the “First Person Shooter” rapper has infringed on the label’s iconic trademark. They point out that Drizzy’s Away From Home Touring Inc. is producing tour merch with the slogan “Members Only”.
While the capsule collection does not feature any outwear pieces JR Apparel claims it slogan is causing confusion in the marketplace. “Away From Home’s use of ‘Members Only’…is likely to cause confusion, mistake, and deception among consumers as to the origin of Away From Home’s infringing T-shirts,” the filing reads. “Away From Home sold…goods bearing the mark ‘Members Only’ that are identical, overlapping, and/or highly similar to the goods that JR Apparel sells bearing its MEMBERS ONLY Marks.”
The phrase is a direct reference to Drake’s song of the same name from For All The Dogs which JR Apparel references to in the complaint. “The fact that ‘Members Only’ is a song on Drake’s album For All the Dogs does not obviate the likelihood of confusion or give [him] a license to use our client’s ‘Members Only’ marks in such a confusing manner, particularly on or in connection with apparel items.”
Drake has yet to comment on the matter.
- [*NSFW* VIDEO]: Eagles LB Terrell Lewis CHASED DOWN by Escort After Fleeing Hotel Room
- Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
- Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next
- Megan Thee Stallion The Latest Female Celebrity Victimized By A Deepfake Porn Video On X
Drake Sued Over Members Only Tour Merch was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit
-
Angel Reese Reminds Fans: Women's Basketball Is Shining Because Of Multiple Players, Despite Recent Ejection
-
Stephen A. Smith Wants Will Smith To Speak To The Black Community About Chris Rock Incident
-
The Morning Hustle App
-
Megan Thee Stallion's AI Sex Tape Reignites Artificial Intelligence Debate
-
Tasha Smith on Balancing Her Dual Roles as Actress and Producer While Promoting Bad Boys Ride or Die