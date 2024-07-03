Young Thug RICO Trial Put On Hold After Judge Accepts Motion To Recuse Himself, Sort Of

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a few weeks since it was revealed that the judge overseeing Young Thug’s RICO trial, Judge Ural Glanville had an “improper” meeting with both prosecutors and the lead witness in the trial after Young Thugs lawyer, Brian Steele brought the allegation to light.

While Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steele was punished and sentenced to 20 days in jail for refusing to name the source of his information that he “shouldn’t have gotten,” Judge Glanville has dismissed requests he recuse himself from the case for his action (is Judge Ural Glanville related to Clarence Thomas or something, just asking?). Now according to USA Today, Glanville has decided to somewhat comply with the motion by sending it to another judge to determine whether or not he should recuse himself from the case.

Until the situation is resolved the RICO trial will be put on hold and luckily for Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steele, he won’t have to report to his weekend prison stints as the Georgia Supreme Court granted an emergency motion for bond and helped him avoid the unjust punishment.

The winding legal case, ongoing since the rapper’s indictment in May 2022, has ground to a halt after Fulton County, Georgia, Judge Ural Glanville was accused of misconduct, according to The New York Times and BBC. On Monday, the judge agreed to send a motion for his recusal from the trial for another judge to weigh in, and that the trial would remain in recess until then, the outlets reported.

Thug’s defense attorneys have claimed the judge held an “improper” meeting with prosecutors and a lead witness. Glanville has denied multiple motions for recusal in the last few weeks. Jurors have not heard arguments for two weeks, the Times reported.

The judge said he would release a transcript of the meeting, according to the outlets.

A judge meeting with both prosecutors and the lead witness without the defense counsel knowing really seems as shady as it gets. That being said we’re surprised there’s a transcript of the meeting, but who’s to say it’ll be an accurate recording of their meeting? Just sayin.’

What do y’all think of this latest development in the trial of Young Thug? Should the judge recuse himself? Is it being blown out of proportion? Let us know in the comments section below.

