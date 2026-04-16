From 'LHHATL' Drama To Baby Bliss — Joseline Hernandez Expecting First Child With Husband Balistic Beats

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Joseline Hernandez is embarking on a new journey with her husband!

The Puerto Rican Princess took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 15, to reveal she’s pregnant! The 39-year-old reality star and musician is expecting her first child with her husband, Balistic Beats.

Hernandez shocked her followers this week by dropping the news of her pregnancy, sharing a series of photos featuring her and her husband in what appears to be downtown Miami. In the sweet flicks, the couple looks happy as ever while they pose holding hands, surrounded by palm trees and other plants as they stroll down the sidewalk. A couple photos into the slide show, Balistic Beats stands behind Joseline and cradles her stomach, amplifying her growing baby bump.

“New beginnings 🌸 and I’m thankful,” The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star wrote in her simple caption. Her husband took to the comments section to add some heart eye emojis.

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Hernandez, who is also a mother to daughter Bonnie Bella, 10, whom she shares with Stevie J, shared some additional details about her pregnancy with The Shade Room following her big announcement. While talking to the outlet, she confirmed she’s almost two months pregnant, sharing a photo of her positive test.

Of course, she and Balistic Beats’ number one desire is to have “a healthy baby,” hoping to continue receiving support and good energy from the public.