MGK’s Unreleased Track Named ESPN’s New College Football Anthem

ESPN just tapped Cleveland’s own MGK to deliver the official anthem for the 2025–26 college football season: an unreleased track called “don’t wait run fast.”

Published on August 7, 2025

Machine Gun Kelly just locked in another career milestone.

The Cleveland-born artist’s new song, don’t wait run fast, will soundtrack ESPN’s 2025–26 college football season. ESPN announced the news with a hype video using the track. The clip features game-day highlights, locker room shots, and fast-paced visuals.

The song comes from MGK’s upcoming album Lost Americana, due out August 8. ESPN called the track “a perfect match” for college football’s intensity. They will use it in promos, ads, and weekly game coverage.

MGK continues pushing into new territory. He’s already crossed over from rap to rock. Now, he’s taking over sports soundtracks.

The timing also lines up with “MGK Day” in Cleveland. That celebration runs August 8–10 with concerts, merch drops, and fan events. MGK and his longtime drummer, JP Cappelletty, will host the event.

College football fans across the country will now hear a bit of Cleveland every Saturday. And MGK’s sound will help set the tone.

MGK ‘Up The Way’ Freestyle on E131 &amp; Lenacrave In Cleveland Is Fire

Machine Gun Kelly Defends Himself From Fan At Forbes Summit In Cleveland

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors Fly Amid Tour Drama

MGK's Unreleased Track Named ESPN's New College Football Anthem

