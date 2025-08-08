It’s All (Auntie Loni) Love: Former ‘The Real’ Co-Host Says There’s ‘No Beef’ Between Her & Tamar Braxton Despite Previous ‘Big-Back Cadillac’ Comments

Loni Love isn’t interested in fighting with her former The Real co-host Tamar Braxton, and she’s calling for their fall-out rumors to end. During an interview on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Aug. 6, the 54-year-old comedian told Cohen that she had “no beef” with Braxton, following the singer’s recent apology for disparaging “big back Cadillac” comments she made about her.

While chatting with The Breakfast Club’s Loren LoRosa ahead of the ceremony on June 8, Braxton apologized to Love for calling her a “Big-Back Cadillac” during her recent interview with NeNe Leakes on May 14. The harsh insult didn’t sting Love, because she had no clue they were beefin’ in the first place.

“My thing is, you know, when all that went down, I was in Iceland, I didn’t know what was going on,” the comic told Cohen on Wednesday. “I didn’t know anything, and then I got all this information. I’m like, ‘You know what? People wanted me to respond?’ I’m like, I never respond. Andrew, you know me,” Love chucked. “I use my platform to entertain, inform and inspire, not to do beefs. If I was on your show, though, I would.”

Tamar Braxton apologized to Loni in June during her chat with Loren LoRosa at the BET Awards.

Braxton offered what appeared to be a heartfelt apology to Love during her candid conversation with LoRosa, saying it was never her intention to “shame” her former co-host. However, she admitted that her feelings were still hurt and emotions remained raw over how things ended when she left The Real in 2016.

“I apologize for calling her a big-back Cadillac, not in any way did I want to shame her…. I’ve held on to my composure all of this time and never said nothing bad, you know. And that was just really a vulnerable moment,” she explained, noting how her comfortable repertoire with Leakes and a few cocktails led her to joke a little much. “I apologize, Lonnie, I really want to have a conversation that could lead to reconciliation.”

Notably in her interview with Leakes, Braxton opened up about the events that led to her alleged fallout with Love. She revealed that her exit wasn’t just about contract issues with The Real producers. She claimed that, as both talent and a producer on the show, she became aware that Loni Love had allegedly held “multiple meetings” behind the scenes aimed at getting her removed from the daytime talk show series.

Braxton told LoRosa that when she caught wind of what was going on, she was “devastated” because of their close “friendship” at the time. Interestingly, she never went to Love to speak with her about the rumors after they emerged.

“It was just a lot. It was a lot. You know what? I mean?…[but] I just want to be very careful about the things that I say, because, like I said before, I want to be able to stand by the things that I say,” Braxton added. “And on my healing journey, and when I watch things that are, not so much like me, in the now, I become, disappointed in myself, and I always want to show up as my best self, where I am proud of myself, and where I can physically see my growth and be happy about it.”

