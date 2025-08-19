Judge Sides with Young Thug in Forfeiture Case, State May Appeal

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

In a significant legal victory for rapper Young Thug, a Fulton County judge has agreed to dismiss a civil forfeiture case tied to the YSL racketeering prosecution. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the decision was made during a hearing on Monday, August 18. The decision could see the return of nearly $150,000 in cash, luxury vehicles, jewelry, and other seized assets—pending a potential appeal by the State.

The Legal Battle

Young Thug’s legal team, led by attorney Brian Steel, argued that the State failed to meet a mandatory 60-day deadline to hold a forfeiture hearing after a stay on the case was lifted. According to Georgia law (O.C.G.A. § 9-16-12(f)), such hearings must occur within 60 days unless a continuance is requested for good cause. The stay was lifted on April 1, 2025, but Williams’ attorneys were not notified until August 12. By their calculations, the hearing should have taken place by June 2—or August 2 at the latest, even with an extended timeline.

The State, however, contended that the defense had requested a continuance for a May 5 hearing due to a scheduling conflict with a federal case in New York. Prosecutors argued that this effectively waived the 60-day requirement, making the August 18 hearing valid.

The Judge’s Ruling

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker ultimately sided with Young Thug, agreeing that the State’s delay violated the statutory deadline. However, the State retains the right to appeal the ruling. If an appeal is filed, the seized property will remain in limbo until a final decision is made.

What’s at Stake?

The forfeiture case involves a substantial list of assets, including:

Nearly $150,000 in cash

A 2022 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2022 Porsche 911, three Mercedes-Benz vehicles, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a 2018 Lamborghini

Several firearms

Assorted jewelry

This case stems from the broader 2022 gang and racketeering indictment against Young Thug and others allegedly associated with the “Young Slime Life” (YSL) street gang. The rapper entered a non-negotiated guilty plea in October 2024, resulting in a 10-year ban from metro Atlanta, though he is permitted to visit his home starting in 2027 and travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Airport for performances.

A History of Legal Wins

This isn’t the first time Young Thug has successfully challenged asset seizures. Earlier this year, a judge ordered the return of several pieces of jewelry, including a Rolex watch engraved with “King Slime,” a diamond cross pendant, and other high-value items, to a jewelry company.

Life After the Trial

Despite his legal troubles, Young Thug has been actively engaging with the community. Over the past month, he has spoken to at-risk students in Atlanta, participated in back-to-school events, and visited young inmates in a Miami rehabilitation program. The rapper has also been fulfilling the terms of his probation while continuing to perform and share his experiences.

As the State considers its next move, Young Thug’s legal team remains confident in their position. Whether the appeal proceeds or not, this ruling marks another chapter in the rapper’s ongoing legal saga.

Judge Sides with Young Thug in Forfeiture Case, State May Appeal was originally published on hotspotatl.com