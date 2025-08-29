HBCU Excellence: Entertainment Attorney Jasmine Robinson Talks Her Hampton Roots & Receiving An ATL Black Pride Honor [Exclusive]

One of the largest celebrations of Black LGBTQ+ identity in the world returns to Atlanta this holiday weekend, and among its celebrated leaders is the legal powerhouse who once safeguarded its legacy.

Attorney Jasmine A. Robinson will be among the esteemed honorees recognized at the Black Excellence Influencers Dinner for her unwavering commitment to the community, as part of Atlanta Black Pride Weekend.

Taking place on Friday, August 29, at the Starling Hotel, the event, hosted by Derek J, will celebrate LGBTQ+ changemakers as thousands of visitors and local leaders converge for a series of events centered around creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ people of color.

“We have different needs,” Atlanta Black Pride Founder Melissa Scott previously told BOSSIP about Atlanta Black Pride Weekend’s Labor Day weekend celebrations. “We have different financial needs, mental health needs, educational needs, and in all transparency, we completely vibe differently. It’s just been about creating our tribe and creating a safe space for people of color to do the things that we enjoy doing and the fellowship that we enjoy.” “What makes Atlanta really special as well is that this is literally the biggest Black Pride celebration in the United States,” she added.

During the dinner, the “Five Star Attorney” will be recognized for her transformation work and her pivotal role in safeguarding Atlanta Black Pride’s trademark. Her journey to this moment, she told BOSSIP, began far from the city’s legal and social scenes; on the sun-drenched, waterside campus of Hampton University.

“I saw Black folks I had never seen before,” said the Richmond, Virginia native, describing a social stratum that felt both aspirational and deeply rooted. Instead of feeling intimidated, she felt galvanized, eventually becoming a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, Gamma Theta chapter. Source: Attorney Jasmine A. Robinson / @jastalkslaw The values instilled in her at Hampton, purpose, professionalism, and community, have become the bedrock of her legal career. After law school, she established a solo practice in Atlanta, where she has leveraged her legal expertise to serve a community close to her heart: the Black LGBTQ+ community. Her most significant professional achievement to date, she says, was her work to save the Atlanta Black Pride Weekend trademark. When the organization was challenged in court, Ms. Robinson, a solo practitioner, successfully took on a large law firm. The victory not only secured the organization’s legal standing but also established Ms. Robinson as its general counsel. Source: Attorney Jasmine A. Robinson / @jastalkslaw

For her, this work is about more than just legal victories. It is about preserving a vital community space. She argues that Black Pride events are essential because they address the unique needs and challenges of Black LGBTQ+ people that mainstream Pride events often do not.

“The struggles and the problems and our goals and our perspectives are different,” she explained to BOSSIP.

In her practice, Ms. Robinson has made her identity a professional asset, creating a space where clients feel comfortable and understood.

“You don’t always hear about lawyers so confident in their sexuality,” she noted.

She believes that by being authentically herself, she can better serve a community she deeply cares about. This philosophy, she says, has guided her entire journey.

“Provision happens when you are truly chasing your purpose,” she told BOSSIP.

This weekend, as Atlanta Black Pride celebrates its rich culture and community with a packed schedule of events, including the Pure Heat Community Festival and advocacy panels, Robinson’s work will be highlighted, demonstrating how her journey from the “Home by the Sea” led to her becoming a beacon of excellence in ATL.

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 2025 Schedule

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend is jampacked with events held at venues across Midtown Atlanta, with the Starling Hilton Midtown serving as the official host hotel. Organizers note that they are open to all gender identities.

A portion of the proceeds will support homeless LGBTQIA+ youth and individuals affected by HIV/AIDS through The Vision Community Foundation.

See some of the weekend’s standout events below:

Thursday, Aug. 28, 7–10 p.m.

Mayor Andre Dickens’ 6th Annual Atlanta Black Pride Reception

📍 Atlanta City Hall

Presented by Gilead Sciences

Friday, Aug. 29, 6–10 p.m.

Black Excellence Influencers Dinner

📍 Starling Hotel

Honorees include State Sen. Rashaun Kemp, Reco Chapple, Jasmine A. Robinson, Esq., Big Sexy, and more.

Saturday, Aug. 30, 2–5 p.m.

Torchbearers: A Queer Legacy of Care

📍 Starling Hotel

Intergenerational town hall featuring local and national advocates.

Sunday, Aug. 31, 12–8 p.m.

Pure Heat Community Festival

📍 Piedmont Park

Atlanta’s largest outdoor Pride celebration returns with music, food, and community.

Also Sunday, 12–3 p.m.

R&B Poetry and Mental Health & Wealth Brunch

📍 Starling Hotel

