Source: IMPD / IMPD

A 35-year-old Cristian Gabriel Montes was shot and killed by another relative following a family baptism. Cristian Gabriel Montes was found in his home on the 3900 block of Peachtree Road with gunshot wounds a little after 12:30 am on July 27, 2025, according to the Balch Springs Police Department.

The suspect is 19 years old, Leonardo Asis Campos Torres. Torres was arrested at the scene after witnesses confirmed him as the shooter. It’s known that the suspect and victim are family members; they were attending a gathering to celebrate Montes’s son’s baptism. It’s reported that the shooting happened due to the victim confronting the suspect earlier in the day about firing a handgun.

The argument escalated into a physical fight, which is when Torres pulled out his 9mm firearm and shot Montes. After being arrested, Torres admitted to shooting his family member, saying that he was acting in self-defense after being physically assaulted. Medical staff at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas confirmed that Montes had 2 gunshot wounds, one to his back and one in his upper chest.

TRENDING: Dallas Man Killed in Suspected Carjacking

TRENDING: Dallas Man Arrested for Capital Murder in Carjacking

Man Killed by Family Member After Baptism Celebration was originally published on thebeatdfw.com