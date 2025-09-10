Charlie Kirk Apparently Shot At Utah Event
OREM, UT.–Political activist and media personality Charlie Kirk has reportedly been shot at a Turning Point rally at Utah Valley University near Provo.
Video posted on social media appears to show Kirk being shot in the neck.
According to the Deseret News in Salt Lake City, it happened during a Q-and-A with students.
Other footage shows a large crowd scattering.
Campus police have just posted an update on X about the shooting, confirming that Kirk was shot and that a suspect is in custody.
“Today at about 12:10 a shot was fired at the visiting speaker, Charlie Kirk. He was hit and taken from the location by his security. Campus police is investigating, a suspect is in custody,” the post says.
Charlie Kirk Apparently Shot At Utah Event
