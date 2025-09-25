Listen Live
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on September 25, 2025

1 of 20

You know what it is!

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

Source: Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an action-packed week dominated by Cardi’s deliciously messy Am I The Drama? album rollout, Rihanna rih-vealing her baby girl, Rocki Irish, to the world, Summer Walker having an absolute BLAST at Breezy Bowl, Marlon Wayans responding to critics of unhinged horror-thriller Him, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Lori Harvey making her return to the series after popping out with ex-boo Damson Idris on a romantic getaway in Mexico two years after their breakup.

According to TMZ, the pretty pair was all smiles while exchanging heart eyes on the sun-kissed beaches of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

At one point, things heated up at their cabana after some romantical dilly-dallying in a stunning slice of paradise.

This comes after Lori and Damson arrived separately to Odell Beckham Jr.‘s birthday bash, fueling breakup rumors that swirled after the lovebirds unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The next day, they confirmed the split in a joint statement that, based on recent developments, was bit premature at a time where spinning the block is more popular than ever (unless you’re Ben Affleck or J. Lo).

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kelis delivering heat along with Kayla Nicole and La La Anthony giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Taina Williams, Yasmine Lopez, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DNbfzNRyx76/?img_index=1

The post Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114 appeared first on Bossip.

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114  was originally published on bossip.com

