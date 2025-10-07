RHOP Premiere Pettiness: Gizelle & Ashley Double Down On Allegations That Stacey Paid Her Ex, Allege Actress Revealed Receipts

The Real Housewives of Potomac are back, and in season 10, they’re wasting no time with the premiere pettiness. After hoping that Karen Huger was put in the “elderly” section of jail, Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby dove headfirst into allegations that an actress revealed receipts “proving” that fellow housewife Stacey Rusch paid her ex to be her boyfriend.

According to the duo, the unnamed “famous actress” had a messy moment at ESSENCE’s Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, showing them legal documents claiming that Stacey’s rumored boyfriend, TJ, was planning to sue her for “not executing on their Season 9 payment agreement” that included 50% of her #RHOP checks. The alleged paperwork came after TJ alleged at the season 9 reunion that he was under contract with the housewife and she owed him money, something Stacey vehemently denied.

Before that alleged actress tea dropped, Stacey told a much different story to the ladies at Gizelle’s house.

“He wanted to come on TV and say, ‘Oh my god, I lied.’ This is awful,” Stacey insisted, saying TJ felt “remorseful” for his accusations.

The other women weren’t buying it, however, especially Gizelle, Ashley, and Keairna Stewart, who grilled Stacey before the former QVC host got up and left.

“You’re a liar, and I called it out,” said Keairna.

After Stacey walked out, the drama continued with Gizelle mentioning the story about the actress’s alleged receipts.



“I saw the paperwork with my own eyes,” Gizelle said later on Watch What Happens Live, doubling down on her claim. “I read it!”

Ashley & Stacey Face Off Over Bought Boyfriend Rumors

Meanwhile, Ashley, newly divorced and ready to celebrate her independence with her “Second Bloom Ball,” decided to confront Stacey directly. What began as a calm shopping date spiraled when Ashley asked about the TJ rumors. Stacey tried to brush it off:

“Do you want to know the truth, Ashley? I have forgiven TJ. He has gone on with his life, and I’m in a completely new space.”

That “new space,” of course, is back with her ex-husband Thiemo. Ashley wasn’t convinced, however, saying she couldn’t find any public record of Stacey’s divorce–alleging that she “lied” about that too.

#RHOP Premiere Pettiness: Gizelle & Ashley Double Down On Allegations That Stacey Paid Her Ex, Allege Actress Revealed Receipts