Listen Live
News

Cardi B Continues To Flame Bia, "Your Music Is Boring"

Cardi B Continues To Flame Bia, “Your Music Is Boring”

They done woke Cardi B up.

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Global Citizen Festival
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

They done woke Cardi B up.

Despite the success of her album, “AM I THE DRAMA?“, the headlines have been about everything but her music. The WAP rapper has had ongoing beef with JT, Ice Spice, but the one that takes the cake is her issue with Bia. For context, the two started beefing back in 2024, when Cardi dropped “Like What” and trolls online said she was biting Bia’s flow.

TRENDING: JT Attacks Cardi B, Stefon Diggs On Social Media

That led the two to start sending subliminal shots at each other online. Bia responded by previewing a diss track on IG live. Most trolls online gave it a thumbs down. She pressed Cardi and said she purposely got surgery to look like her, “Put that sh*t on God, you didn’t change your face to mine”.

Related Stories

The beef between the two was crickets for months, then…Cardi drops her album, “AM I THE DRAMA?“. On that album was a direct diss to Bia. Right when people thought the beef died down, the NY rapper wasn’t done and dealt with her on “Pretty & Petty”.

TRENDING:Cardi B And Latto Reunite On AM I THE DRAMA?

Bia recently did an interview talking about her beef with Cardi and how she felt about the diss aimed at her, “I was like, ‘Well, I’m glad she felt like she’d get that off”. Cardi later responded on social media to all of Bia’s comments in the intervie,w saying, “It’s like, b*tch, I done told you before. You’re not interesting enough for me to look at you. You’re not creative, your music is boring, everything about you is boring. I don’t care nothing about you. You’re bugging.”

It’s looking like these two rap queens aren’t putting their beef to the side just yet.

SEE ALSO

Cardi B Continues To Flame Bia, “Your Music Is Boring”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
66 Items

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Trending
10 Items

Trending

10 Natural Hairstyles Every Black Woman Should Know [Gallery]

‘That’s My Baby Daddy!’ Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Roll In A Rolls Royce For His 37th Birthday In First Outing Since Welcoming Third Child

10 Items

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Trending
10 Items

Trending

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers: A Look Back At Their Beautiful Love Story [Gallery]

Trending
8 Items

Trending

The Best Moments From The Chi: Iconic Scenes That Defined The Show [Gallery]

2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close