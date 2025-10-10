Listen Live
National

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For...

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX

Turning Point USA has announced an alternative halftime show for Super Bowl LX, following the NFL’s selection of Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny as the main performer.

Dubbed “The All American Halftime Show,” this event aims to provide a different option for viewers who may not resonate with the NFL’s choice.

The announcement was made on Turning Point USA’s social media, with details about the performers and event specifics to be revealed in the coming months.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bad Bunny, a three-time Grammy Award winner and one of the most popular global artists, has sparked mixed reactions among NFL fans.

While his music and performances have a massive following, some fans have expressed dissatisfaction with his selection for the Super Bowl stage.

Turning Point USA’s alternative show appears to cater to those seeking a more traditional or patriotic entertainment option.

The All American Halftime Show is set to take place on February 8, 2026, coinciding with Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

SEE ALSO

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX  was originally published on wibc.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
66 Items

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Trending
10 Items

Trending

10 Natural Hairstyles Every Black Woman Should Know [Gallery]

‘That’s My Baby Daddy!’ Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Roll In A Rolls Royce For His 37th Birthday In First Outing Since Welcoming Third Child

10 Items

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Trending
10 Items

Trending

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers: A Look Back At Their Beautiful Love Story [Gallery]

Trending
8 Items

Trending

The Best Moments From The Chi: Iconic Scenes That Defined The Show [Gallery]

2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close