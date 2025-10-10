adidas Won With The ‘Trionda’ FIFA World Cup Match Ball Unveil: RECAP

adidas

words by Ricardo Medley

Last Friday (10/2), adidas invited us out for the grand unveiling of Trionda, the official match ball of FIFA World Cup 2026. With clear intentions to be a strong leading sponsor in efforts to grab more eyes stateside as well as the world at-large, The Three Stripes put on a vivid light show available for all to tune in, and strategically championed the sport in the process while giving FIFA some serious swag in preparation of World Cup ’26.

With the big game(s) poised to take place in the New York/New Jersey region at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, words can’t begin to describe the excitement we witness from those lucky enough to be in attendance for the match ball unveiling.

RELATED: Landmark Black Moments in Sports Over the Last 25 Years

The ball comes adorned with adidas’ vector logo and further complimented with a combination of blue stars to represent the United States, a red maple leaf for Canada and a green eagle to reflect Mexico. By extension, what we see here is a triumvirate of unity; a bringing together of cultures, if you will, through what is positioned to be a grand World Cup.

More details on the NYC sector of the multi-city Trionda launch we attended below, via adidas PR:

Love Sports? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Hundreds packed into Brooklyn Bridge Park for an event to honor adidas’ more than 70 year history in the sport and usher in FIFA World Cup 26™ to North America, including adidas athletes and World Cup winners Jürgen Klinsmann (1990 FIFA World Cup Winner – Germany), Cafu (1994, 2002 – Brazil), Zinedine Zidane (1998 – France), Alessandro Del Piero (2006 – Italy) and Xavi (2010 – Spain). The legends also joined the brand for a ‘First Touch’ soccer tournament, capturing the energy of the game and cementing the Match Ball as the first icon of World Cup ‘26.

‘It is very special that adidas could gather together all of these World Cup winners. It’s always incredible to see them as we don’t get much chance with our schedules. Great memories, great energy,’ said Zinedine Zidane. ‘And here in New York, where the city is like a movie scene, it’s an amazing stage for the show to come.'”



This coulld easily be a game for the ages, especially since the last time the United States tallied points for a World Cup was one score (20) a decade and two years ago back in 1994. FanDuel, DraftKings, and ESPN BET are just three apps that come to mind for those looking to stake their wager and possibly get in on the action. Payout for an event this gargantuan — big tings ah gwan! — are expected to be through the roof.

Prepping for next year, the event dates are scheduled from June 11 through July 19. We’ll see many different cultures face off in a sport where one could literally say in the words of Wale, “Look ma, no hands!” In all seriousness though, this is a game nothing short of ubiquitous with strong possibility to assume that next year we’ll have the world’s largest sport, coupled with adidas, being hosted in one of the most sought-after places in the world: New York City!

It’s giving three clear adjectives: touristic, bold and lucrative. One may even say this could be an economic spark!

Take a look at more images from the Brooklyn, New York launch event of adidas’ unveiling for the “Trionda” FIFA World Cup 2025 Match Ball:

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas

adidas Won With The ‘Trionda’ FIFA World Cup Match Ball Unveil: RECAP was originally published on blackamericaweb.com