Black Poetry Day (October 17) honors the voices that shaped language, rhythm, and resistance.

This day celebrates the power of words. It also triumphs the storytellers who carried generations forward. Whether jotted in loose-leaf notebooks or typed on iPads or MacBooks, poetry is powerful. So today we salute the legends.

From Harlem to today’s classrooms, Black poets have used verse to teach, heal, and inspire. Their work speaks about love, struggle, and freedom in ways that never fade.

Each poet on this list changed the way people see language and emotion. A subtle yet powerful reminder that poetry isn’t just art. It’s culture, history, and truth in motion.

Here are 10 Black poets you should know on Black Poetry Day.

Langston Hughes

Hughes helped define the Harlem Renaissance and made poetry feel like music. His words about dreams, struggle, and hope still inspire new generations.

