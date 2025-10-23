Kim Kardashian’s ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ Remark Isn’t Just About Kanye—It’s About Power

Source: Toni Anne Barson / Getty

When Kim Kardashian recently reflected on her marriage to Kanye West and mentioned feeling a bit of “Stockholm Syndrome,” she did more than drop a viral soundbite. She opened the door to a deeper conversation about power, control, and self-identity in relationships, particularly within celebrity culture. Read more about the conversation and Stockholm Syndrome inside.

In the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim shared that at times she felt emotionally trapped in her marriage. According to People, she also shut down the narrative that she has the “luxury of walking away and not dealing [with him] ever again.” Kim revealed that she has to consider and protect their four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“I always felt like I had a little bit of Stockholm syndrome,” she shared in the episode.

The Independent reported on Kim’s quote, which sparked dialogue about how even women who seem to “have it all” can lose themselves in the dynamics of love, loyalty, and influence.

The term “Stockholm Syndrome” originated in the 1970s after a bank robbery in Sweden, when hostages developed empathy toward their captors. Today, the phrase has evolved to describe situations where victims or partners feel emotionally bonded to someone who exerts power over them. According to Still Mind Florida, experts note that it’s not just about physical captivity. Instead, it’s about psychological dependency. In relationships, especially those lived in public, that dependency can be reinforced by fear, financial ties, and emotional manipulation disguised as love.

For Kim, whose life and love story played out on camera, that imbalance may have been amplified. She was in a partnership that became a global brand. When one partner holds massive cultural power, the other can easily become an accessory to their world. (Even if she’s the face of her own empire). Research reported by PubMed has shown that controlling or coercive dynamics in relationships can quietly erode self-esteem and autonomy over time.

Kim’s comment sheds light on how women—famous or not—can feel compelled to stay, defend, or protect their partners, even when the relationship costs them peace or identity. It’s a reality many women recognize: the pressure to be the nurturer, the fixer, or the loyal one, even at the expense of self.

Her reflection reminds us that power dynamics can shape how love feels and how long we hold on. Kim reclaiming her voice post-divorce is a message to every woman learning that love shouldn’t require you to lose yourself to keep it.



Comment your thoughts on Stockholm’s Syndrome below.

The post Kim Kardashian’s ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ Remark Isn’t Just About Kanye—It’s About Power appeared first on MadameNoire.

