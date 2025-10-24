Listen Live
Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Ghetts appeared in London's Stratford Magistrates' Court this week to hear the charges related to the crash.

Published on October 24, 2025

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three

Ghetts, an award-winning rapper who resides in the United Kingdom, was arrested and held in custody due to a fatal hit-and-run incident that he was reportedly involved in. Earlier this week, Ghetts appeared in a London court to hear his charges as he awaits his fate during the investigation.

BBC News reports that Ghetts, real name Justin Clarke-Samuel, was in Stratford Magistrates’ Court this past Monday (October 20) to hear charges related to the alleged incident that took place on October 18 in London. The victim was a 20-year-old man who died from his injuries the same day Clarke-Samuel appeared in court.

Ghetts also performed as an actor and held a role on the Netflix science fiction show, Supacell.

The outlet adds that the 41-year-old rapper will be in custody and has a court appearance at the Barkingside Magistrates’ Court scheduled for October 27.

Photo: Getty

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

