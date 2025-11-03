No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

No tricks, all treats!

We’re back with another spooky delicious collection of frighteningly FINE celebs, so-fine-it’s-scary stunners, viral vixens, and more who ate and left no candy crumbs on Halloween 2025.

This year, Latto, Chlöe Bailey, La La Anthony, Megan Thee Stallion, and more came out to play with professional baddie Kayla Nicole making the biggest splash as Toni Braxton in a recreation of the R&B legend’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” video seemingly aimed at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Naturally, the internet erupted over the now-viral homage to Toni Braxton that doubled as a long-awaited maybe-response to Trayvis with lyrics that sparked speculation that Kayla fired shots at the Super Bowl champ:

“Do you know I dumped your husband, girlfriend?/ I’m not thinking ’bout him, but you married him/ Do you know I made him leave? / Do you know he begged to stay with me?/ He wasn’t man enough for me.”

Based on the reactions, it seems like Kayla won this round in the seemingly never-ending feud that Taylor reignited on her latest album The Life of a Showgirl.

On buzzy track “Opalite,” Swift appears to throw barely-seasoned shade at Kayla’s relationship with the Pop star’s husband-to-be Travis Kelce:

“You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose.”

At this point, it’s giving obsessed which is, well, understandable considering how FINE Kayla is–seriously, look at the material.

Who had the sexiest slay this year? What costume would you like to see your fave celebrity baddie rock next year? Tell us down below and enjoy this year’s hottest Halloween slays on the flip.

