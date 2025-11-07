Listen Live
Farmers’ Almanac to Cease Publication After 208 Years

The iconic Farmers’ Almanac, a staple in American homes since 1818, has announced that its 2026 edition will be its last.

Published on November 7, 2025

Citing rising financial pressures and the challenges of competing in today’s digital-first media landscape, the publication will close its doors after 208 years of providing weather forecasts, gardening tips, and folk wisdom.

Founded by David Young and Jacob Mann, the Maine-based Farmers’ Almanac has long been celebrated for its unique long-range weather predictions, derived from a secret formula involving sunspots, lunar cycles, and planetary positions.

Over the years, it has also offered practical advice, trivia, and natural remedies, becoming a trusted resource for farmers, gardeners, and weather enthusiasts.

Despite its loyal readership, the almanac struggled to keep pace with the shift to digital platforms, where real-time weather updates and lifestyle content dominate.

The costs of printing and distribution, coupled with declining newsstand sales, further compounded its challenges.

Editor Sandi Duncan expressed gratitude to readers, stating:

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the end of what has been an annual tradition in millions of homes for hundreds of years.”

The 2026 edition will mark the end of an era, closing a remarkable chapter in American publishing history.

