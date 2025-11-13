Listen Live
Close
Technology

Apple Reportedly Delays Next iPhone Air Indefinitely

iPhone Air Sales Are So Bad, Apple Is Allegedly Delaying The Next-Gen Version Indefinitely

There have been numerous reports of poor sales and cuts in manufacturing.

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Apple Reportedly Delays Next iPhone Air Indefinitely
Apple / iPhone Air

Apple tried something different with the iPhone Air, and according to reports, the company’s latest smartphone flopped.

Spotted on MacRumors, via The Information, the ultra-thin and very light iPhone Air sold poorly. It did so badly that Apple is delaying the next version of the iPhone Air that was supposed to be announced alongside the iPhone 18.

The website notes there have been numerous reports of poor sales and cuts in manufacturing.

Per MacRumors:

Apple’s supply chain has scaled back shipments and production. Apple supplier Foxconn has reportedly dismantled all but one and a half of its production lines for the ‌iPhone Air‌, and all production is expected to be stopped at the end of the month. Luxshare, another supplier, stopped production at the end of October.

The company Steve Jobs built was counting on the iPhone Air’s unique design to spark excitement among Apple smartphone enthusiasts.

It appears to have accomplished the exact opposite, and that could be due to many design choices.

Due to its very slim design, many compromises had to be made, such as a smaller battery and a single rear camera. Yet the smartphone still had a hefty $999 price tag, which was definitely a turnoff for Apple smartphone users.

It seems like Apple fans felt it didn’t make sense to buy the iPhone Air when they could get the iPhone 17 Pro for $1,099, which offers a better triple-camera system and longer battery life.

The iPhone Air Is Looking Like Another Flop For Apple

It’s looking like the iPhone Air will sit right next to the iPhone Mini, Apple’s other attempt at selling a fourth model alongside the iPhone and iPhone Pro models, as an apparent failure.

According to MacRumors, Apple is still pushing to drop its first foldable smartphone alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone Pro 18 in 2026.

We will be interested to see how well the foldable sells for Apple.

You can see reactions about the iPhone Air reportedly flopping below.

iPhone Air Sales Are So Bad, Apple Is Allegedly Delaying The Next-Gen Version Indefinitely was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
72 Items

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Wendy Williams Dementia A Misdiagnosis, Says Top Neurologist

19 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118

Queen Naija Morning Hustle Interview Graphic
30:17

Queen Naija Gets Real About Social Media, Turning 30, & New EP

FAA Reduces Flight Capacity by 10% at 40 Major Airports Amid Shutdown

11 Items

Simone Biles Keeps It Real About Her Cosmetic Procedures, Social Media Refuses To Mind Its Business

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA

Climbing the Fence and Cutting the Check: Safaree’s Child Support Drama

15 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: The Top Looks From The Ebony Power 100 Gala

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close