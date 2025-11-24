Listen Live
SGRho Stunners Applying Pretty Poodle Pressure On The Gram

Happy RHOvember! A GREATER Gallery Of SGRho Stunners Applying Pretty Poodle Pressure On The Gram

Our annual RHOvember celebration of the Prettiest Poodles in the Land

Published on November 23, 2025

Happy RHOvember!

RHOvember 2025

We’re back for another celebration of THEE pretty poodles of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. who’ve been running the 11th month for 103 years of sisterhood, scholarship, and service.

Since 1922, the ‘Greater Women’ have shined at the forefront of societal contributions with notable members, including Hattie McDaniel (the first Black woman to win an Academy Award), Marsha Ambrosius, Wendy Raquel Robinson, LaTavia Roberson, Nicci Gilbert, and our American Idol Fantasia Barrino.

The Grammy-nominated singer joined Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. as an honorary member alongside Grammy-nominated singer Alexis Jones, Emmy-nominated event producer Yvonne Mcnair, and OSMO’s Global Head of Communications Shawn Smith on the final day of Centennial Founders’ Month.

Founded on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana by seven young educators, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. now boasts over 100,000 members in over 500 chapters that emphasize social action and community impact in their commitment to serve.

“Service is our legacy and our future,” said Marica T. Harris, the 26th International Grand Basileus of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. in a statement.

“As we celebrate 103 years, we are not just reflecting on our history; we are writing the next chapter. By equipping more than two hundred thousand children with essential school supplies, we are investing in hope, education, and the limitless potential of our youth.

How are you celebrating the SGRhos this RHOvember? Tell us down below and enjoy our latest gallery of the prettiest poodles in the land on the flip.

Happy RHOvember! A GREATER Gallery Of SGRho Stunners Applying Pretty Poodle Pressure On The Gram was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/CzjQRGUgWPs/

https://instagram.com/p/C820BSpPspI/

