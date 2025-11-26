What Are The Top 5 Thanksgiving Side Dishes?

Source: DragonImages / Getty

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and you know what that means: heated debates about the best dishes on the table. On The Morning Hustle Show’s “I Got Five On It” segment, Alton Walker dropped his top five Thanksgiving side dishes, and let’s just say it stirred the pot.

Collard Greens

Alton crowned his number one Thanksgiving side dish: collard greens. He even argued that they beat out mac and cheese, which he controversially claims he doesn’t like anymore. For him, perfect collard greens need hot sauce and turkey meat, though his co-hosts had their own opinions on that. Sweet Potato Souffle

At number two, Alton chose sweet potato souffle. This pick got a warmer reception, with talk of classic toppings like marshmallows or pecans. It’s that perfect blend of savory and sweet that secures a spot on many Thanksgiving plates. Love Opinion? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Dressing (Not Stuffing!)

Coming in at number three was dressing—and he was very clear, it’s dressing, not stuffing. He settled the age-old debate by explaining that dressing is cooked outside the bird. While the crew debated the semantics, everyone agreed it’s a holiday essential. Broccoli Rice Casserole

For his number four pick, Alton went way outside the box with broccoli rice casserole. This choice left his co-hosts speechless, with some admitting they’d never even heard of it. Is this a hidden gem or a Thanksgiving miss? The jury is still out, but Alton is defending it to the end. Deviled Eggs

Finally at the bottom of the list, number five, Alton placed deviled eggs. A classic appetizer, but a top-five side? The co-hosts had questions, especially about the right way to make them. Alton stands firm on using Lawry’s Seasoning Salt over paprika, a move that might have some family cooks raising an eyebrow.

What are your top five Thanksgiving sides? Let us know if Alton’s list is on point or way off