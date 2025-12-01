Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 11.28.25

Happy Holiday Season, Hip-Hop Wired Nation! We’re back with a new and, ahem, fresh CRT FRSH playlist. This week, we open up with one of R&B’s most prolific vocalists paired with one of the best out of New Orleans, and much more.

I want to explain how I approach curating the CRT FRSH playlist. Most importantly, I don’t segregate my Hip-Hop. Every form of music from the main cultural tree deserves a listen and a look. When I construct the playlist, I want to include all regions across the States and, when applicable, across the globe. I also want to entertain every fan of Hip-Hop, not just those who enjoy one segment of it. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s get to it.

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments, nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the listener’s time. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light, whether it’s young lions in the trenches or those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests with lots more to say. — D.L. Chandler, Lead Curator, CRT FRSH

While everyone is still deep in those leftover plates, we’re dusting off the playlist to bring you 20 new joints after a few weeks off to collect ourselves.

This latest drop opens with Ty Dolla $ign’s “WHAT I WANT” track featuring Lil Wayne from the singer’s TYCOON album. That’s followed by Ghais Guevara’s “Self-Medicated” from the talented Philadelphia rapper and producer’s Full Goyard EP from this past summer. Wale’s everything is a lot is one of his best albums to date, and the track “Belly” is moving as a background track all over social media. We then follow that with Anti LIlly and Phoniks’ “Wonder Why” from their excellent All Good Things album.

From there, we hop to Lil Baby’s “All On Me” featuring G Herbo from the Atlanta rapper’s Middle Of The Summer project. We then follow with Domo Genesis and Graymatter’s “SHEDDINGWEIGHT” from their SCRAM! album, which might be the best-produced Hip-Hop album of the year, in our opinion.

Salute to Quavo, Yeat, BNYX, Oh No, DJ Romes, BunnaB, Che Noir, 7xvethegenius, Stove God Cooks, Conway The Machine, Roc Marciano, Cardi B, Latto, Jeezy, A$AP Twelvy, Russ, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Kevin Gates, Rick Ross, Chris Patrick, MARCO PLUS, Hit-Boy, The Alchemist, Jay Worthy, Big Hit, Joey Fatts, and Vince Staples.

Stay tuned for the next update, which you can expect in two weeks. Enjoy the music!

