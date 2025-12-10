Are Women Dressed Too Revealing For The Gym?

Women should wear what's comfortable without fear of harassment, as ogling is a choice, not a reflex.

The Morning Hustle crew—Lore’l, Kyle Santillion, and Alton Walker—lit up the airwaves this morning with a topic that has everyone checking their mirrors twice. The squad dove headfirst into a heated debate about gym culture, asking the community if workout gear has officially crossed the line. With fitness influencers and everyday gym-goers pushing the boundaries of spandex, the question of the hour was simple but controversial: Is there too much skin on display in the weight room, and do we need a dress code?

The conversation heated up when D from Charlotte called in to set the record straight on gym etiquette. Siding with Lore’l, she argued that women should have the freedom to wear whatever makes them comfortable without fear of harassment. D emphasized that men are fully in control of their actions, shutting down the idea that revealing clothing forces anyone to stare. “You are not a ventriloquist dummy,” she said, reminding the listeners that ogling is a choice, not a reflex. For her, it isn’t about a casual glance but about the “hard eyes” and rude staring that impede a woman’s workout space.

Of course, the fellas had a different take on the visuals. Alton kept it real from a male perspective, admitting that while staring is rude, certain fits make it nearly impossible not to look. He joked that when “booty cheeks are divided,” eyes naturally wander, sparking a hilarious back-and-forth with Kyle about the struggle to stay focused on the weights rather than the views. The banter highlighted the age-old disconnect between comfortable activewear and the male gaze, proving that this topic is anything but settled.

Chris from Dallas brought a fresh perspective on body awareness to close out the segment. Identifying as a “thick girl” with curves, she argued that not every outfit works for every body type. Chris kept it honest, suggesting that self-awareness is key when dressing for a public gym. She noted that knowing what fits your specific shape prevents wardrobe malfunctions and keeps the focus on fitness. Her commentary added a layer of nuance to the chat, suggesting that personal responsibility plays a role in how we present ourselves while chasing those gains.

