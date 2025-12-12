2026 FIFA World Cup Dallas Schedule

Source: Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty

In 2026, Dallas is confirmed to be one of the U.S. cities to host the World Cup’s expanded 48-team tournament and 104 matches across three countries. This will be the largest World Cup ever staged, and the city of Dallas will be one of the most active hosts in the nation.

The city will host 9 games at the Dallas stadium for the World Cup semi-final match-up. Including 5 key group stage games. The venue will host a round of 16 games.

The world championship team, Argentina, featuring superstar player Lionel Messi, will play twice in Dallas. Another team to pay attention to is England, which will also have a featured match.

The first 2026 FIFA World Cup game will be played on June 14.

The Dallas match schedule is as follows:

Group Stage: Sunday, June 14: Netherlands vs Japan

Group Stage: Wednesday, June 17: England vs Croatia

Group Stage: Monday, June 22: Argentina vs Austria

Group Stage: Thursday, June 25: Japan vs Ukr / Swe / Pol / Alb

Group Stage: Saturday, June 27: Jordan vs Argentina

While Dallas is hosting the tournament, the AT&T Stadium will be temporarily renamed and referred to as A FIFA tournament name, listed as “ Dallas Stadium” for all official World Cup broadcasts, Signage, and schedules. This removed sponsorship-based stadium names during the World Cup competition, which is a part of FIFA’s uniform branding policy.

