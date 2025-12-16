Angel Massie is #RHOP reprimanding “three witches” in her cast for spreading false narratives about her losing her home, and making it clear she’s done playing nice. “Letting people think what they want to think in the name of class does NOTHING, and I’m done with it,” said the WAG.

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn

On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Angel and her husband, former NFL player Bobby Massie, temporarily relocated back to Colorado after a miscommunication involving their short-term rental in Maryland.

According to Angel, the home was always meant to be a stopgap while they searched for a permanent residence in Potomac.

“Long story short, we got the rental so that, obviously, we could be in Maryland while we’re looking for our Maryland home,” Massie said in a confessional. “The homeowners thought that we were going to be gone for a certain period of time, and there was a miscommunication on dates. It’s as simple as that.”

Still, word of the move spread quickly among the group, especially with Gizelle Bryant, who questioned Angel’s “top-tier WAG” status and alleged that she was evicted from her home. She also questioned whether or not Angel ever truly intended to permanently relocate to Maryland, in the first place.

During a night out , Gizelle relayed the eviction allegations to Ashley and Wendy, and Wendy chimed in with some (alleged) tea of her own. According to the former professor, a realtor told her that Angel wanted a house a in Potomac to “look like it’s $50,000 a month” but with a $2,000-$3,000 a month price tag.

“She wanted to have this lavish lifestlye presented, but she said that she just wanted to pay a certain amount,” said Wendy.

Later, more shade flew when Ashley brought catfish to the “Potomac & Ponies” party, mocking the Instagram “catfishing” allegations against Angel.

The #RHOP vet also claimed that Angel’s husband, Bobby, had a “temper on him” after downplaying their two-hour tardiness to the event, which Angel defended on the #RHOP After Show.

