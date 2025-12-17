Source: Eakin Howard / Getty

Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love Declares For 2026 NFL Draft After Record-Breaking Season

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, announcing his decision on social media.

Love, a Heisman Trophy finalist and the first Notre Dame player to win the prestigious Doak Walker Award for the nation’s top running back, expressed gratitude to his family, coaches, and teammates for their support during his collegiate journey.

The junior standout had a record-breaking season, scoring 21 all-purpose touchdowns and surpassing Jerome Bettis for the most in a single season in Notre Dame history.

Love also ranked fourth nationally with 1,372 rushing yards and third with 18 rushing touchdowns, averaging an impressive 6.89 yards per carry.

He finished third in Heisman voting behind Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia.

Projected as the top running back in the draft, Love is ranked No. 3 on Mel Kiper Jr.’s “Big Board” and is expected to be a first-round pick.

