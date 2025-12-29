Pop Culture Stories You Missed December 2025
- Wu-Tang Clan turned down Drake's 'Wu-Tang Forever' feature due to concept confusion.
- Young Thug proposed to R&B singer Mariah The Scientist on stage.
- Tia and Tamera Mowry dedicate Sundays to catch up with each other.
Everyday on The Morning Hustle, Lore’l gives us the latest on the celebrity headlines setting the internet on fire. December has brought us an overload of stories in The Lo Down.
From music engagements to surprise tours, here are some of the pop culture moments you may have missed this month.
Wu-Tang Clan Declined Doing Drake Feature
During a sit down interview, rapper and actor Method Man gave fans some backstory on Drake’s ‘Wu-Tang Forever’. The track from the 2013 album ‘Nothing Was The Same’ was originally set to feature the group that the song samples. However, Method Man revealed although he was a fan of Drake, he didn’t understand the song’s concept leading to the decision not to be on the album.
Mariah The Scientist & Young Thug Get Engaged
After a past few years of court rooms, leaked jail calls, and relationship woes, Young Thug popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Mariah The Scientist. While the talk of this hip hop engagement came with a mix response from fans, the R&B singer happily showed off her diamond studded ring following the on stage proposal.
Tia & Tamera Mowry Made A New Pact
After social media rumors of a Mowry sister feud, Tia finally set the record straight that the two have never had a rift. However, due to not living in the same place anymore she said the two have now dedicated Sundays as their official catch up day with each other.
Danity Kane Went On Tour
After 20 years since we first met the ladies of Making The Band 3, the members of Danity Kane hit the road on a limited city tour. The ‘Untold Chapter’ experience caused a social media buzz when the tour was announced without confirmation of what members would be returning. Fans were surprised to see the final lineup revealed to be Aubrey O’Day, D. Woods, and Aundrea Fimbres.
Beyonce Named Met Gala Chair
After last appearing at the Met Gala in 2016, Beyonce was announced as one the event’s co-chairs for 2026. She will work alongside Venus Williams and Nicole Kidman with the year’s exhibition theme titled “Costume Art”.
RELATED STORIES: The Lo Down: CP3’s Clippers Exit Sparks Heated Debate
Megan Wants To Do Super Bowl Halftime? But Find Out Our Favorite!
Clap Backs, Break Ins, & The Game: What You Missed In The Lo Down