The year 2025 brought its fair share of headline-grabbing celebrity breakups that had fans refreshing their gossip feeds. From long-term marriages ending to high-profile public splits, the year served up all the drama we didn't anticipate. From Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's split to Naomi Osaka and Cordae, check out the biggest celebrity breakups of 2025 inside. Source: Paras Griffin/ Paul Archuleta/ Getty According to E! Online, these splits rocked Hollywood and the internet alike, leaving fans stunned, curious, and ready to analyze every social media post. 2025's celebrity breakups included several high-profile pairings whose names reliably trended whenever split rumors surfaced, with each breakup reflecting a different narrative from shifting career priorities and personal evolution to relationships simply reaching their natural conclusion. Regardless of what sparked these splits, celebrity relationships in 2025 kept us all glued to our screens. From emotional social media statements to fans dissecting every detail, this year's breakups were truly unforgettable. Check out the biggest celebrity breakups on the flip!

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Kandi and Todd have been staples of reality television and entertainment, so seeing them announce a breakup naturally fueled speculation and fan support across social platforms. Their relationship had endured various ups and downs over the past 11 years, but 2025 proved to be the chapter where they chose new paths. Burruss told People in November, “After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce.”



Blac Chyna & Derrick Milano Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty After roughly two years of riding together, the music-industry lovebirds decided to pump the brakes on their nine-month engagement following what they described as some serious prayer and soul-searching. In a July 3 social media post, Chyna, born Angela White, made it clear there’s no bad blood. She shared that the two still have deep love for one another and remain cool as friends, but ultimately felt God was nudging them in a different direction. According to Chyna, the decision wasn’t about drama, but about trusting divine guidance as they each move forward on their own journeys.

Naomi Osaka & Cordae Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis champ let it be known that she and Cordae have officially gone their separate ways. In her Jan. 6 post, the new mom, who welcomed her first child with the rapper back in 2023, shut down any mess before it could start. According to her, there’s zero drama involved. She made it clear that Cordae is still solid in her book, praising him as a great person and an even better dad.

Akon & Tomeka Thiam Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty Looks like the love has officially left the chat. According to court documents obtained by Billboard, Akon’s wife pulled the plug on their decades-long marriage. She filed for divorce in September 2025, just three days shy of what would have been their 29th wedding anniversary. Whew.

Jamie Foxx & Alyce Huckstepp It’s officially a wrap. Multiple outlets confirmed in January that the Oscar winner and his fitness instructor bae quietly called it quits. What makes it extra messy is that just months earlier, the two were still very much outside together, spotted boo’d up at Jamie’s eldest daughter Corinne’s wedding back in September.

Shemar Moore & Jesiree Dizon Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty Welp, another one bites the dust. The Criminal Minds alum and his longtime girlfriend have officially gone their separate ways after five years together. Multiple outlets confirmed the split on Jan. 30. The former couple share a daughter, Frankie, making this breakup a little more than just a clean break.

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Source: Taylor Hill / Getty Whew, this one came with some heavy paperwork. The Oscar winner officially pulled the plug, filing divorce documents on Sept. 30 after two decades of marriage and listing the filing date as the official separation in the court docs. But here’s where it gets sticky. According to E! News, the split wasn’t exactly mutual, with sources saying Nicole wasn’t ready to walk away. To make it even messier, the couple had already been living separately since the start of the summer, long before the paperwork hit the courts.

Tim Burton & Monica Bellucci Source: Ivan Romano / Getty It’s curtains for this cinematic love story. The Edward Scissorhands director and the Malena actress have officially gone their separate ways. After making things red carpet official at the Diabolik Chi Sei? premiere during the 18th Rome Film Festival in 2023, the couple confirmed their breakup on Sept. 19. In a joint statement shared with French outlet AFP, the two kept it classy, saying they decided to part ways “with much respect and deep care for each other.”

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Looks like this long-running love saga has officially wrapped. After nine years together, the “Roar” singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean heartthrob have called off their engagement, with multiple outlets confirming the split on June 26. The former couple, who share daughter Daisy Dove, had fans side-eyeing the situation for a while. Rumors really started heating up when Katy hit the road for her Lifetimes tour and Orlando was noticeably absent. Things only got louder when he popped up solo in Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding, leaving folks to connect the dots.

Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino Source: MEGA / Getty In late March, multiple outlets reported that the Euphoria star called off her two-year engagement to her producing partner. However, shortly after the breakup news surfaced, the pair were spotted out together in Florida.

Simone Ashley & Tino Klein Bridgerton star called it quits with her boyfriend after two years of dating. On the Feb. 28 episode of BBC’s Woman Hour podcast, Ashley admitted, “I’ve been entering my single era.”

Matt James & Rachel Kirkconnell Source: Todd Kirkland / Getty After four years together since finding love on The Bachelor season 25 back in 2021, Matt and Rachael have called it quits. Matt shared the news on Instagram Jan. 16, posting a throwback pic from their very first meeting on the ABC show. “Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts,” he wrote. “Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding.” He continued, “Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord.” Fans are sending love as the reality couple navigates this heartbreaking split.

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty The longtime couple broke up after 16 years of marriage, TMZ reported on Jan. 8, citing sources with direct knowledge.

Grant Ellis & Juliana Pasquarosa The Season 29 Bachelor couple has called it quits just three months after the finale. Grant spilled the tea on Instagram June 13, writing, “We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we’ve come to the understanding that we’re simply not the right fit long term. What we had was meaningful.” Fans are feeling the heartbreak as the short-lived romance comes to an end.