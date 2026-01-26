Former NFL Players That Became NFL Head Coaches
- Talented players leverage their on-field experience to lead teams from the sidelines.
- Diverse coaching styles, from defensive acumen to offensive creativity, lead to winning programs.
- Coaching prowess can be evident even during playing careers, as 'coaches on the field'.
The NFL has long been a proving ground for some of the most competitive and talented athletes in the world.
For a select group of players, their time on the field was just the beginning of their football journey.
These individuals couldn’t stay away from the game they loved, transitioning from the huddle to the sidelines as head coaches.
Whether it was their natural leadership, deep understanding of the game, or a knack for strategy that became evident during their playing careers, these former players found a second calling in coaching.
For many, the transition felt inevitable.
Some were known as “coaches on the field” during their playing days, displaying an ability to read the game, inspire teammates, and make critical decisions under pressure.
Others discovered their passion for teaching and mentoring after stepping away from the game, only to realize they couldn’t stay away for long.
Take a look below at our list of Former NFL Players That Later Became NFL Head Coaches.
Aaron Glenn
Played as a cornerback for the New York Jets, Houston Texans, and others.
Became head coach of the Detroit Lions (2026–present).
Known for his defensive acumen, Glenn transitioned from a successful career as a defensive coordinator to a head coaching role.
Kevin O’Connell
Played as a quarterback for the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, and others.
Became head coach of the Minnesota Vikings (2022–present).
Known for his offensive creativity, O’Connell has revitalized the Vikings’ offense and led them to success.
Dan Campbell
Played as a tight end for the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Detroit Lions.
Became head coach of the Detroit Lions (2021–present).
Known for his passionate and motivational coaching style.
Mike Vrabel
Played as a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs.
Became head coach of the Tennessee Titans (2018–present).
Known for his leadership and defensive expertise, Vrabel has led the Titans to multiple playoff appearances.
Todd Bowles
Played as a safety for the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers.
Became head coach of the New York Jets (2015–2018) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022–present).
Jim Harbaugh
Played as a quarterback for the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, and others.
Became head coach of the San Francisco 49ers (2011–2014) & returned to coaching in the NFL in 2024 with the Chargers (2024).
Led the 49ers to a Super Bowl XLVII appearance.
Sean Payton
Played briefly as a quarterback in the NFL and other leagues.
Became head coach of the New Orleans Saints (2006–2021) & is not the coach of the Denver Broncos (2023- present).
Won Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints.
Doug Pederson
Played as a quarterback for several teams, including the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.
Became head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles (2016–2020) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2022–2024).
Won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles.
Frank Reich
Played as a quarterback, most notably for the Buffalo Bills.
Became head coach of the Indianapolis Colts (2018–2022) and Carolina Panthers (2023).
Gary Kubiak
Played as a quarterback for the Denver Broncos.
Became head coach of the Houston Texans (2006–2013) and Denver Broncos (2015–2016).
Won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos.
Jack Del Rio
Played as a linebacker for the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and Minnesota Vikings.
Became head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2003–2011) and Oakland Raiders (2015–2017).
Ken Whisenhunt
Played as a tight end for the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Redskins, and New York Jets.
Became head coach of the Arizona Cardinals (2007–2012) and Tennessee Titans (2014–2015).
Led the Cardinals to a Super Bowl XLIII appearance.
Mike Munchak
Played as an offensive lineman for the Houston Oilers.
Became head coach of the Tennessee Titans (2011–2013).
Leslie Frazier
Played as a cornerback for the Chicago Bears.
Became head coach of the Minnesota Vikings (2010–2013).
Mike Singletary
Played as a Hall of Fame linebacker for the Chicago Bears.
Became head coach of the San Francisco 49ers (2008–2010).
Known for his fiery leadership and defensive expertise.
Dick LeBeau
Played as a cornerback for the Detroit Lions.
Became head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals (2000–2002).
Renowned as one of the greatest defensive minds in NFL history, LeBeau also had a legendary career as a defensive coordinator.
Tony Dungy
Played as a defensive back for the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.
Became head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996–2001) and Indianapolis Colts (2002–2008).
Won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts, becoming the first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl.
Jim Zorn
Played as a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks and others.
Became head coach of the Washington Redskins (2008–2009).
Herm Edwards
Played as a cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and Atlanta Falcons.
Became head coach of the New York Jets (2001–2005) and Kansas City Chiefs (2006–2008).
Art Shell
Played as an offensive tackle for the Oakland Raiders.
Became head coach of the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders (1989–1994, 2006).
The first Black head coach in the modern NFL era.
Bill Cowher
Played as a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.
Became head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers (1992–2006).
Won Super Bowl XL with the Steelers.
Mike Ditka
Played as a tight end for the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys.
Became head coach of the Chicago Bears (1982–1992) and New Orleans Saints (1997–1999).
Led the Bears to a Super Bowl XX victory.
Dan Reeves
Played as a running back for the Dallas Cowboys.
Became head coach of the Denver Broncos (1981–1992), New York Giants (1993–1996), and Atlanta Falcons (1997–2003).
Led teams to four Super Bowl appearances.
Don Shula
Played as a defensive back for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Colts, and Washington Redskins.
Became head coach of the Baltimore Colts (1963–1969) and Miami Dolphins (1970–1995).
Won two Super Bowls (VII and VIII) and holds the record for most career wins as a head coach.
Raymond Berry
Played as a wide receiver for the Baltimore Colts.
Became head coach of the New England Patriots (1984–1989).
Led the Patriots to a Super Bowl XX appearance.
Tom Flores
Played as a quarterback for the Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs.
Became head coach of the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders (1979–1987) and Seattle Seahawks (1992–1994).
Won two Super Bowls (XV and XVIII) with the Raiders.
Forrest Gregg
Played as an offensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.
Became head coach of the Cleveland Browns (1975–1977), Cincinnati Bengals (1980–1983), and Green Bay Packers (1984–1987).
Led the Bengals to a Super Bowl XVI appearance.
Mike McCormack
Played as an offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns.
Became head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles (1973–1975) and Baltimore Colts (1980–1981).
Jim Ringo
Played as a center for the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.
Became head coach of the Buffalo Bills (1976–1977).
Sam Wyche
Played as a quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins.
Became head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals (1984–1991) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1992–1995).
Led the Bengals to a Super Bowl XXIII appearance.
Bart Starr
Played as a legendary quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.
Became head coach of the Packers (1975–1983).
Norm Van Brocklin
Played as a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.
Became head coach of the Minnesota Vikings (1961–1966) and Atlanta Falcons (1968–1974).
Joe Schmidt
Played as a Hall of Fame linebacker for the Detroit Lions.
Became head coach of the Lions (1967–1972).
Tom Fears
Played as a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams.
Became head coach of the New Orleans Saints (1967–1970).
Otto Graham
Played as a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.
Became head coach of the Washington Redskins (1966–1968).
George Halas
Played as an end for the Decatur Staleys (later the Chicago Bears).
Became the legendary head coach of the Chicago Bears (1920–1929, 1933–1942, 1946–1955, 1958–1967).
Known as one of the founding fathers of the NFL.
Sammy Baugh
Played as a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Washington Redskins.
Became head coach of the New York Titans (1960–1961) and Houston Oilers (1964).
Jack Christiansen
Played as a Hall of Fame defensive back for the Detroit Lions.
Became head coach of the San Francisco 49ers (1963–1967).
Clyde “Bulldog” Turner
Played as a center and linebacker for the Chicago Bears.
Briefly served as a head coach in the 1950s.
Red Grange
Played as a halfback for the Chicago Bears.
Briefly served as a head coach for the Bears in the 1930s.
