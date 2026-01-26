Canvas Beauty Baddie Stormi Steele Hosts Sumptuous Soirée Celebrating La La Anthony Collaboration, ‘Belle Collective’ Castmates Stylishly Slay [Exclusive]

Source: YNOT iMages / @ynot_images

Stormi Steele brought beauty, business, and Belle Collective confidence to Birmingham, Alabama, for a sumptuous soireé celebrating Canvas Beauty’s first-ever talent partnership collection with La La Anthony, and BOSSIP has exclusive deets.

Source: YNOT iMages / @ynot_images

The Canvas Beauty baddie looked magical in The Magic City as she introduced her new two signature fragrances, “Love La La” and “La Intense,” each crafted to reflect different facets of confidence, femininity, and allure with notes varying from rose to sandalwood.

Source: YNOT iMages / @ynot_images

Source: YNOT iMages / @ynot_images

The event also served as a cultural reintroduction for the Love & Marriage: Huntsville alumna who’s returning to OWN as a central figure in the network’s newly announced Belle Collective: Birmingham. As previously reported, the spinoff expands Carlos King’s Belle Collective into a franchise and includes Stormi alongside fellow business baddies: Canvas Beauty CFO Amber Jones, entrepreneur Tiffaney Jones, marketing strategist Funmi Ford, model and marketer Synetta Hawkins, and talent manager K’La Inman.

Source: YNOT iMages / @ynot_images

Source: YNOT iMages / @ynot_images

Held ahead of the collection’s official release, the Birmingham celebration doubled as both a scent preview and a strategic spotlight on Stormi’s undeniable success in the beauty, social media, and reality TV space.

Seen on the scene were Stormi’s former Love & Marriage: Huntsville castmates Destiny Payton, Tiffany Whitlow, and LaTricia Reedus…

Source: YNOT iMages / @ynot_images

Source: YNOT iMages / @ynot_images

Source: YNOT iMages / @ynot_images

as well as Stormi’s longtime love, her husband Courtney Beasley…

Source: YNOT iMages / @ynot_images

and BOSSIP’s Managing Editor, Dani Canada.

Source: YNOT iMages / @ynot_images

“This is our very first celebrity collaboration,” said Stormi at the party. “It’s so important for me to be able to grow Canvas organically with our real customers who truly support and love the brand, and we’ve had a lot of firsts with a lot of amazing people. La La Anthony, she’s made this experience truly one to remember; it’s really a big deal for us, and I thank you all for sharing it with me. “ Source: YNOT iMages / @ynot_images

Alongside hearing inspiring words from the Canvas Beauty founder, guests were treated to passed hors d’oeuvres, an open bar with signature cocktails, decadent desserts, and a curated scent buffet, while a content-creation studio encouraged real-time storytelling.

Source: YNOT iMages / @ynot_images Source: YNOT iMages / @ynot_images Source: YNOT iMages / @ynot_images

Not only that, but viral internet sensation Neace Robinson delivered an energetic performance of her hit amid an elegant backdrop designed and executed by celebrity event firm Pep Entertainment.

Source: YNOT iMages / @ynot_images

Source: YNOT iMages / @ynot_images

More on the flip!