History RIHpeats Itself: Rihanna RIHcreates Her Standout Maternity Look At Dior Fashion Show, Fans Think THIS Is Why
- Rihanna's Dior ensemble resembles her iconic 2022 maternity look, fueling speculation of another pregnancy.
- Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky are open to expanding their family, but she says her current 'belly pouch' explains the loose-fitting style.
- Fans are divided on whether Rihanna is pregnant, as she recently hinted at wanting another child in 2026.
Paris Fashion Week continues to give us more iconic looks by the day, with our favorite celebs slaying every arrival.
Dior’s Haute Couture show was held at the Rodin Museum amid Paris Fashion Week on Monday, Jan. 26, with some huge names in attendance. Anya-Taylor Joy, Jennifer Lawrence, and Karlie Kloss were all front row for the runway exhibition, but the star of the show was none other than fashion favorite Rihanna.
The hitmaker-turned-makeup-mogul was seen wearing a dramatic black ruffled gown with huge bow at the neck, which she paired with a satin lapeled coat and a pair of shades. Sweeping her dark hair into a bun, Rihanna let a few strands frame her face while she completed the look with a pair of diamond pendant earrings.
It didn’t take long for fans to notice that Rihanna’s ensemble bore a striking resemblance to one of her most iconic maternity looks from a few years ago. Back in 2022, Rih attended the fall 2022 Dior show in Paris while expecting her first child, wearing a sheer black babydoll Dior dress that exposed her bra and briefs underneath.
The “Diamonds” singer shares three children with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky: sons RZA Athelston Mayers, born May 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers, born August 2023, and daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, born September 2025. While the pair’s youngest is only four months old, some fans think Rih could be recreating an iconic maternity look because she’s already pregnant again.
Of course, there were also supporters on the other side of the spectrum, wanting to shut down speculation that the songstress is expecting again this soon.
As Rihanna pointed out in one interview from her appearance, she still has a belly pouch from her last pregnancy, which is more than enough to explain why she would want to wear something less form-fitting.
Still, Rihanna and Rocky certainly aren’t opposed to welcoming more children. See what both stars have said about expanding their family after the flip.
Earlier this month, the Fenty founder left a comment on an Instagram post about wanting to “get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026,” a dilemma she also seems to be grappling with.
“Wait! So I’m not crazy then? Bet!” Rih wrote in the comments, hinting at another possible pregnancy this year.
Rocky recently echoed that same sentiment during his appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast. When asked if he was done expanding his family, the rapper said he’s open to more, but also emphasized that he and Rihanna already have a lot going on at home.
“Whatever God give me, it’s a blessing,” Rocky said when Joe Budden asked if he was done having kids. “I ain’t gonna hold you though, we got our hands full right now…we got a whole football team right now. I’m ’bout to catch up to Nick Cannon, you sh*ttin’ me?”
Peep the full clip down below:
