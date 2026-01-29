Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 129

You know what it is!

Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Nicki Minaj going full MAGA in D.C., Anthony Anderson confirming his relationship with Rocsi Diaz, Rihanna RIHcreating her iconic maternity look at Dior Fashion show, Christian Combs firing shots at ‘senior citizen’ 50 Cent, Ray J revealing he’s struggling with serious heart issues, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Victoria Monét making her return to the series after stunning at Camper’s star-studded ‘Campilation’ album release party in La La Land.

The “On My Mama” singer was front and center at the swanky soirée that brought together some of R&B’s biggest names, including Tank, Ne-Yo, Ty Dolla $ign, Adam Blackstone, Trevor Jackson, Alex Isley, BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Terrace Martin, and more.

Source: Jerritt Clark

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Powered by Jim Beam, the bustling affair kicked off Grammy week while celebrating dynamic vibe curator/producer Camper who brought that classic R&B feeling back with his buzzy Campilation album now streaming on all platforms.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Chlöe Bailey and SZA giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Cuban Link, Ari Lennox, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.