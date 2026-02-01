No Frauds? Nicki Minaj’s Gold Trump Card Is ‘Worthless’ According To White House Insider

Source: MEGA / Getty

Nicki Minaj may have gotten the attention she desperately wanted from buddying up to Donald Trump, but a White House insider is calling cap on her gold card flexing.

After leaving her pinkprint all across Trump’s hindparts, the “No Frauds” rapper made sure to take to X to share that she’d been gifted a Gold Trump card—the “visa” allegedly worth $1 million that can be purchased by immigrants seeking legal citizenship—completely free of charge.

“Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President,” she said. “Thanks to the petition. I wouldn’t have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment.”

But it may not be the flex she thinks it as a White House insider told the New York Times that Nicki did not circumvent the lengthy immigration system and receive a fast pass to citizenship. They referred to the card as a “mere memento” and went on to say that it was useless.

There also seems to be a bit of confusion on Nicki’s behalf. According to the New York Times, a Homeland Security official claims the “Super Bass” rapper has been a legal resident for the past two decades and could have already petitioned for citizenship. Chile, what is going on?

The claims of Nicki playing “chess, not checkers,” to gain legal residency here in the States seem to have been debunked completely. It’ll be interesting to see how the MAGA Barbz will excuse their queen’s behavior now that we know she didn’t need Trump’s help to become a citizen.

Perhaps she’ll go the Kanye route and tell us it was all an undiagnosed mental episode in a few years. Nicki has yet to return to Instagram since her account lost over 10 million followers after her initial support of Trump became evident. We’ll see how much it takes for her to walk all of the antics back and ask her Black supporters for forgiveness.

