Cardi Says Mum’s The Word On Her And Stefon Diggs’ Baby Name, Shuts Down One Rumor Specifically

Source: Taylor Hill/Logan Bowles

Cardi B is sharing a lot about her relationship with Stefon Diggs, but she’s not quite ready to tell the world what they named their baby boy.

Fans have been speculating what the popular couple named their first child together, and now we, at least, have one less possibility. In response to a fan who seemed to be confident that the baby boy, born in November 2025, was named Grayson, the “Hello” rapper said, “It’s not.”

For now, she’s been jokingly referring to their son as “touchdown,” and she’s promised her supporters that she’ll be showing his face soon. Stefon has been pretty quiet when sharing personal information about his children. However, Cardi has always shared with her fans. Maybe they’re still trying to find a happy medium between their different approaches.

Or she’s waiting to debut him following the New England Patriots appearance in Super Bowl LX, when her boo, Diggs, will help lead his team against the Seattle Seahawks. It’s his first appearance in the big game after two devastating AFC championship losses with his former teams. Perhaps we’ll get a family picture if the Patriots are able to pull off the win.

Speaking of winning, Cardi had the last laugh on the attorney who violated a court order during her assault trial back in August 2025. The Los Angeles County Judge Ian C. Fusselman ruled that lawyer Ron A. Rosen Janfaza—who represented security guard Emani Ellis—defiantly disregarded the conditions agreed to prior to the trial when he asked about Cardi’s “gang affiliations,” according to Rolling Stone.

“It is clear that Mr. Janfaza was aware of the [prior] ruling and that the question was specifically drafted in an attempt to avoid directly violating the letter, but not the clear intent, of the court’s ruling. …It was a knowing and intentional violation of the court’s ruling,” Fusselman said.

During the trial, Janfanza’s first question to the Bronx-born rapper was, “Do you have any affiliation at this time with a gang?” which directly contradicted the court’s ruling that Cardi would not be asked about her past life, including her work as a stripper and her connection to any gangs during her time as a youth.

On Jan. 28, Janfanza was hit with a $1,500 fine for his line of questioning, which he has a month to cough up along with a report of the sanctions to the California State Bar. Cardi’s lawyers requested that he be held in contempt of court following the rapper’s victory over Ellis.

Well, it looks like Cardi is making good on her promise to hit the pockets of people who wrongly accuse her going forward. She had this to say following her win in court back in September,

“I did not touch that woman. With that being said, this time around, I’m gonna be nice. The next time someone tries to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m going to countersue. I’m going to make you pay, because this is not okay.”

Oop!

The post Cardi Says Mum’s The Word On Her And Stefon Diggs’ Baby Name, Shuts Down One Rumor Specifically appeared first on Bossip.

Cardi Says Mum’s The Word On Her And Stefon Diggs’ Baby Name, Shuts Down One Rumor Specifically was originally published on bossip.com