Grammys 2026: Everything You Need To Know About Music’s Biggest Night

Doechii performs onstage at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival held at Dodger Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katie Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) Music’s biggest night is almost here: the 68th Annual Grammy Awards take center stage on Sunday, February 1st. Every year, the Grammys bring together the voices, sounds, and stories that defined the last 12 months in music, and this year is no different. It’s a night where dream collabs become history, legends stack wins, and breakout stars make unforgettable moments. For artists and fans alike, this is more than an awards show — it’s where culture, artistry, and recognition intersect. RELATED CONTENT: Doechii Wins Best Rap Album At 2025 Grammys — ‘God Told Me He Would Reward Me’ Why The Grammys Matter This Year The 2026 Grammys feel different because this year’s crop of nominees reflects a music culture that’s louder, broader, and more genre-fluid than ever. From rap to pop to global sounds, the Recording Academy’s picks read like a sonic snapshot of what the world was bumping between late 2024 and late 2025. Icons like Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga sit atop the nomination list, while newer voices like Leon Thomas and Addison Rae are breaking through in major categories. With Trevor Noah hosting for the final time, there’s a sense that this year’s ceremony is both a celebration and a cultural moment. Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

When & Where You Can Watch Circle Sunday, February 1st, on your calendar. The awards go down live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with red carpet and early events kicking off in the afternoon before the main telecast starts. The show airs on CBS and will also stream live on platforms like Paramount+ and other digital services, so you can tune in however you vibe best. Source: Christopher Polk / Getty Artists With The Most Momentum Some names are straight rumbling for big wins this year. Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with a whopping nine nominations, proving once again why he's considered one of the greatest of his generation. Lady Gaga and hitmaker Cirkut follow close behind with seven apiece, while Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter snag six nods each — bridging pop, rap, and global music in exciting ways. First-timers and rising stars like Zara Larsson and Timothée Chalamet (yes, that Timothée) are also making noise, setting the stage for a mix of veteran brilliance and new energy that promises fireworks onstage. Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Controversies Or Debates Heading Into The Show No red carpet moment is complete without a little controversy. This year, some of the chatter is about who didn't get nominated, like the fact that Taylor Swift, despite releasing a new album, landed zero nominations due to eligibility timing, sparking debates about awards windows vs. cultural impact. Others are talking about the Grammys' evolving genre categories — wondering if they're finally catching up with how artists and fans actually categorize music. Of course, snubs and surprises always fuel reactions online (Billie Eilish and The Weeknd's placement in the same categories has been hotly discussed). Source: Getty