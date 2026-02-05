NFL Honors Live Updates: How To Watch & List Of Winners

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The NFL Honors is one of the most anticipated nights in football, celebrating the league’s top players, coaches, and moments from the season.

This year’s event promises to be a star-studded affair, taking place at the iconic Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

From thrilling performances to heartfelt tributes, the evening will showcase the best of the NFL both on and off the field.

Whether you’re tuning in to catch the action or just want to follow along, we’ve got you covered with all the details on how to watch and what to expect.

How To Watch

The event airs live from 9-11 p.m. ET on NBC and the NFL Network, with streaming options available for those on the go.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the highlights and key moments from this unforgettable celebration of football excellence!

RELATED | 2025 NFL Honors Winners

Here is the list of awards and nominees for the 2026 NFL Honors:

AP Most Valuable Player