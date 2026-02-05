Listen Live
Close
Sports

Jaxson Hayes Suspended For Shoving Wizards Mascot & Gets Called Out

Jaxson Hayes Suspended 1 Game For Shoving Wizards Mascot & Gets Called Out For Assault Allegations

Lakers center Jaxson Hayes was suspended one game after shoving the Wizards’ mascot G-Wiz during pregame introductions, sending him into the player tunnel.

Published on February 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Source:

The one NBA team member you expect to avoid taking a charge is the mascot, but the Washington Wizards’ own G- Wiz became the first.

During the pregame introductions at Friday’s Los Angeles Lakers 142-111 win over the Wizards, Jaxson Hayes got a bit overzealous.

As the announcer was hyping up the crowd and G-Wiz was waving the team’s flag around, as he was attempting to run into the Capital One Arena’s tunnel, he got checked by Hayes. The 25-year-old shoved Wiz right into the path of the players emerging from the locker room.

“Wiz, the Wizards’ mascot, was not injured after the incident with Hayes that led to the suspension,” reports Dan Woike of The Athletic.

Still, the NBA won’t tolerate the unnecessary roughness, and Hayes has been slapped with a suspension.

“Los Angeles Lakers center-forward Jaxson Hayes has been suspended one game without pay for pushing a Washington Wizards mascot during pre-game introductions,” announced James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

Hayes will serve his suspension on Feb. 5 when the Lakers host the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena.

Despite their mascot getting roughed up, the Wizards have had a successful roster-building effort over the past few weeks.

At the top of the month, they traded away veteran CJ McCullum and Corey Kispert to the Atlanta Hawks for four-time All-Star Trae Young. Then this week, they made an effort to build around Young by acquiring Anthony Davis. In the process, they gave up Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III for guards Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum.

The trade has been taken as the Wizards making a serious move toward a win-now mentality, but they are still apprehensive given Davis’ frequent injuries. After all, he only played 29 games during his Mavs stint, and is currently sidelined with ligament damage in his hand after getting it caught in a jersey.

Social media saw the mascot incident and immediately brought up Hayes past legal issues after he was accused of domestic violence in 2021. He was arrested for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend, and pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment and resisting an officer. However, he was not penalized by the league.

See social media’s reaction below.

Jaxson Hayes Suspended 1 Game For Shoving Wizards Mascot & Gets Called Out For Assault Allegations was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
Reach Media - Syndicated| The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026 | 2025-12-26
Contests  |  The Morning Hustle

Register to Win The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab

39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

Celebrity News  |  Kerbi Lynn

Amber Rose Ignites Firestorm After Calling Billie Eilish ‘R-Word’ In Explosive Nicki Minaj Defense

11 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Gallery: 10 Red Carpet Grammy Moments We’ll Never Forget

Trending
11 Items

Trending

Style & Fashion  |  Sammy Approved

Winter Nail Designs To Try This Season

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close