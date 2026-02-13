Seen On The Shea Butter Baby Scene: ‘Vacancy’ Era Ari Lennox Hosts ATL Album Listening Party, R&B Resplendence Ensues

Source: Enoch McKie / @walkwithenoch

Everyone’s favorite “Shea Butter Baby” recently set Atlanta ablaze with a listening party for her buzzy new project, complete with celeb cameos, panoramic rooftop views, and her signature sound that keeps fans forever enthralled.

Ari Lennox was spotted on Tuesday at Atlanta’s RETREAT by The Gathering Spot, where she marked the release of her third studio album, Vacancy.



Joining the Grammy-nominated songstress as the resplendent rooftop event were industry heavyweights and cultural tastemakers, including So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri, cultural curator Kenny Burns, David Banner, Gathering Spot owners Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Bryan-Michael Cox.

The evening’s guests got a first listen to the album that signals the singer’s sophisticated new chapter, which she boasts is defined by “creative autonomy, confidence, and growth” after a three-year recording process.

The album’s standout tracks include Ari’s most recent release, “Twin Flame,” produced by Tommy “TBHits” Brown and Leather Jacket, as well as the title track “Vacancy,” which reunites her with her album listening attendees Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the powerhouses behind her Billboard-charting, RIAA platinum-certified hit “Pressure.”

Inside RETREAT, Atlanta’s low-key cultural sanctuary that has quietly hosted icons like Ludacris and Usher, the evening included not only music, but the down-to-earth baddie connecting with fans, signing memorabilia for Hip-Hop historian NuFace, and happily posing for pictures.

Ari Lennox’s Vacancy Listening Party Comes Ahead Of Her Tour

Ari is now prepping to go on the road for her Vacancy tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 31-city North American tour launches April 12 at WAMU Theater in Seattle and includes stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Toronto, and Brooklyn before wrapping June 6 in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Tickets for the tour are on-sale now.

ARI LENNOX 2026 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Sun Apr 12 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Wed Apr 15 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre Oakland

Thu Apr 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sat Apr 18 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sun Apr 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Tue Apr 21 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Thu Apr 23 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Fri Apr 24 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sun Apr 26 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Apr 28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Apr 30 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat May 02 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sun May 03 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Tue May 05 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Thu May 07 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Fri May 08 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

Sun May 10 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Wed May 13 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

Fri May 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

Sat May 16 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sun May 17 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit

Wed May 20 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Fri May 22 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sat May 23 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun May 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Wed May 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Sat May 30 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Tue Jun 02 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

Wed Jun 03 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Fri Jun 05 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sat Jun 06 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

