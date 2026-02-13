Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 131

You know what it is!

Source: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for EA Sports

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Bad Bunny’s spectacular Super Bowl performance, GloRilla trading shade with her shenanigan-y sister Victoria, Danielle Brooks bawwwdying fans into a frenzy on the gram, Cardi kicking off her highly anticipated Little Miss Drama Tour, Anderson .Paak’s star-studded 40th birthday bash, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Her Forever Fineness Kelly Rowland making her return to the series after setting the gram ablaze on her 45th birthday.

Glowing with radiance, Rowland stunned in a series of gorgeous photos showcasing her signature smile, effortless sex appeal, and gorgeous genes that immediately sent her fans into a frenzy.

This latest birthday slay comes after the multihyphenate media maven celebrated her buzzy new rom-com, Relationship Goals, which hit #1 on Prime Video.

In Relationship Goals, sharp TV producer Leah Caldwell (Rowland) is set to make history as the first woman to run New York’s top morning show but there’s just one problem: her ex Jarrett Roy (Cliff “Method Man” Smith) swoops in to compete for the same position.

Source: Prime Video

Lovers-turned-rivals, Leah and Jarrett (who claims he’s a changed man after reading New York Times bestseller, Relationship Goals), bump heads while working together on a Valentine’s Day segment.

Source: Prime Video

At this point, it’s pretty easy to guess what happens next in a film that had one job and did just that: bring Kelly and Method Man together for swoony scenes in a rom-com.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Ciara delivering heat along with Angela Simmons and Saweetie giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Normani, Victoria Monét, Bernice Burgos, India Love, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.