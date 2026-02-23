Grand Tussle! 50 Cent Goes Low Trolling Tiny, King Harris Takes It To Hell: ‘Your Mama Dead AF! Go Dig Her Up!’

50 Cent Trolls Tiny, King Harris Fires Back About His 'Dead Mama'
50 Cent may have met his malicious match after he shared an unflattering photo of Tiny Harris and her son King let the chopper sing on the petty provocateur before dragging Fif’s late mother into the melee.
In front of our Black History Month???
It’s no surprise that 50 Cent’s rap rivalry with peers like T.I. is still up and stuck, and Clifford was fighting his own battle in peace until his wife Tiny caught a social media stray. On Sunday, 50 posted a photo of the R&B singer with the warning, “I keep saying keep my name out ya mouth, ok ?”
Even 50’s fans commented this was corny because Tiny wasn’t bothering anybody! Still, has that stopped the New York native from dragging innocent bystanders, like Claressa Shields, into drama before?
King Harris Goes After 50 Cent And His Deceased Mother
All bets were off after that! King Harris didn’t hesitate to enter the chat and turn it into a Grand Tussle!
Complex reports he went live with a rant that made Nicki Minaj’s “Bigfoot” diss look like a Mother’s Day card. Ms. Jackson wasn’t bothering anybody either because she tragically passed more than 40 years ago, when 50 was only 8 years old. However, the hothead Harris didn’t seem to care when he fiercely fired back as disrespectfully as possible.
“Bitch ass n***a wanna say something about my mama, your mama dead as fuck n***a. Your mama dead as f**k, go dig her up. Go dig her up. F**k. Post a picture of your motherf**king mama n***a, she dead n***a! Pay respect, n***a. Stop f**king playing with my mama n***a. N***a ain’t playing like that, n***a ain’t going like that n***a. How y’all b***h ass n***a raised, I’m not raised like that. I don’t go, I’m not going about my mama n***a,” King fired back.
“I’m not going, n***a. So, tell your dead a** mama, dig her a** up and post a picture that look better than my motherf**king mama n***a. Fuck wrong with you, n***a. Y’all n***a better tie y’all motherfuckin’ shoes. Y’all niggas don’t know who the f**k y’all f**kin’ with, n***a,” King went on.
“You better put that music up, my n***a. Shut the fuck up, n***a. Cause all that other shit ain’t gonna get on my mother. Your mama dead as fuck, n***a. Dig that bitch up. N***a not goin’. N***a not goin’. Now what the f**k you gonna do about that? N***a not goin’. I don’t give a f**k about how a n***a play it. N***a not goin’. N***a postin’ my mama like your mama ain’t dead as f**k. Go put some flowers on that b***h grave, n***a. Man, n***a, n***a, posting my mama, my mama a motherf**king legend. Your mama a motherf**king… n***a. Stop, man,” he added about the Xscape Grammy winner.
Don’t do it! Reconsider!
“Don’t never think you can get on this motherf**king level and you can compete with us, n***a. We on a whole different ballgame, n***a. We got a whole different type of level of respect around here, n***a. You get on that, do that b***h-a** s**t, n***a. You a hoe-a** n***a, n***a. I would say that shit to your face, n***a.”
Despite multiple comments claiming that King went way too far, he kept going with follow-up posts of gravestones, including Sabrina Jackson’s actual gravesite.
Yikes! The Trap Music heir’s name may be King, but 50 Cent wears the petty crown for a reason.
Check out T.I.’s response, 50 Cent getting the last laugh, and how the beef began after the flip!
T.I. Indubitably Insults 50 Cent For Throwing Shade At Tiny, 50 Fires Back
Like a more mature rap veteran, T.I. left an unbothered clapback in the comments to 50 Cent’s post “Fu*k Ni66a you can post a fat ho in a snowstorm on a unicycle juggling dildos…. You still a HO!!!! #KingSaid That,” he wrote.
Clifford seemingly continued to double down on Instagram Stories, claiming a victory despite the drama. “U gon win bc u a good man, a good dad & a good person,” T.I. continued.
50 Cent also played off the out-of-pocket posts with a photo of Pepe the frog and the caption “LOL.” Commenters cracked up at his hint that the character is twinning with King.
The “Many Men” menace returned with a clip of two podcasters roasting Tiny’s appearance and King for looking just like her.
“If my wife looked like that, may God bless America. I don’t know if that’s a wrestler,” one of the hosts said, comparing tiny to WWE legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan. “The apple don’t fall far from the tree! God don’t like ugly and he’s one ugly ass kid. Like mama, like child, n***a! You got a face only mama could love!”
Alright, put this beef in rice!
Both music moguls could’ve and should’ve ended the drama where it started: Verzuz. During T.I.’s recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, the Atlanta artist said he doesn’t respect 50 Cent for never making their Hip-Hop head-to-head happen.
“It was really about celebrating each other’s catalog. Me and this n***a talked about this. I just ain’t call him out of the blue. This ain’t come out of nowhere. We were moving around in Los Angeles, selling some shows together,” T.I. explained.
He claimed the relationship took a turn when his brother in bars didn’t pull through for the battle after they both agreed to it.
“It’s like, fk all of it. Now, I question your character. N*a, just say you don’t want to do it,” he added.
If these booked and busy businessmen have time to argue online, hopefully, they can spin the block on Verzuz. The real winner would be the fans, and no mothers, partners, or children get caught in the middle if they’re cheering from the sidelines.
What do you think of the father-and-son squabble? Did King Harris go too far or keep that same energy? Do you think 50 Cent is finished or just getting started?
