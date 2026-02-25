Strap down your wigs, ladies and gentlemen, as #RHOA prepares to hit a high note with a country crooner and her husband, a plant-based boss babe, a certain Housewife’s lady love and that long-denied songstress skirmish.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back for season 17, and Bravo is promising fiercer vibes, fresh faces, and familiar feuds when the franchise returns Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

As previously reported, returning Housewives include Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley, and Kelli Ferrell. Joining the mix are award-winning entrepreneur Pinky Cole, the powerhouse behind Slutty Vegan, and Billboard chart-topper turned country crooner K. Michelle. Fan favorite Cynthia Bailey is also back as a friend.

#RHOA Season 17 Trailer Features Fresh Faces

Bravo teases that season 17 is “wilder than ever,” with friendships pushed to their limits and Atlanta hotter, bolder, and more unpredictable.

In the trailer we see that it’s tea time for a group of beautiful dolls who “really tried to be good.”

The decorum quickly goes out the window however, as the dolls swap Hennessy for tea amid allegations of “eating dead people,” sleeping with a married man and someone being called “Mr. Clean” and “Papa Smurf.”

K. Michelle makes her first appearance int he trailer dubbing Atlanta “Black Hollywood” before Porsha talks about her love triangle. The openly bisexual Housewife is seen cuddled up with Mike Anthony and says she “didn’t expect God to send a 6’5″ tall man with big arms and tattoos.”

Mike might be old news, however, because we also meet Porsha’s new lady love, Sway.

K. Michelle then details her life with her longtime love turned husband, Dr. Kastan Sims. The dentist and the Housewife are seen having a conversation about K’s country career.

“I’m on the biggest country music label and I don’t think people understand that pressure being the only Black woman,” says K.

Next, we meet another new Housewife, Pinky Cole.

The $100M Slutty Vegan CEO details her fabulous accomplishments to her husband, fellow restaurateur, Big Dave.

The ladies also travel to Dallas for their girls’ trip, and Shamea tells her hubby that she wants to “own her own things,” while he remains expressionless at the news.

Then things get tense between Porsha and Kelli amid allegations that Kelli slept with a married man.

As for Drew Sidora, her love life takes center stage. The singer who’s estranged from Ralph Pittman finally lets viewers meet Black, her alleged new boo—but that comes with drama too.

K. Michelle casually mentions that Black has been in her DMs.

That potential DM drama could be why things get explosive between K and Drew.





“Keep my name out your mouth,” warns K. Michelle while being held back.

That’s not the biggest blowup, however. An irate Porsha warns Kelli to sit there and drink her liquor after the NaNa’s Chicken & Waffles owner alleges that Porsha hooked up with “every Nigerian in Atlanta.”

See the ladies’ official #RHOA season 17 cast bios on the flip.