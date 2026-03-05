1 of 8 ❯ ❮

Source: Mike Nelson/Long Photography/Stephen Lovekin// Getty The Academy Awards, or the Oscars, have long been seen as the pinnacle of achievement in film. While the journey toward inclusion has been slow and, at times, frustrating, Black women have consistently broken barriers, redefined excellence, and reshaped Hollywood history with unforgettable, record-setting wins. This year, the Oscars will take place on March 15, and several Black women are among the nominees. Teyana Taylor is in the running for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of the fierce revolutionary Perfidia Beverly Hills in One Battle After Another, while Wunmi Mosaku earned recognition for her role in Ryan Coogler's blockbuster horror film, Sinners. Ahead of next week's ceremony, let's take a look at the trailblazers who forever changed the Oscars and paved the way for moments like these. 1. Hattie McDaniel – "Gone With the Wind" (1939) In 1940, Hattie McDaniel became the first Black Oscar winner for her role in Gone With the Wind. Winning Best Supporting Actress at a time of intense racial segregation in America, McDaniel's victory was groundbreaking. Though she faced discrimination even on the night of her win, her achievement opened a door that could never be fully closed again. RELATED CONTENT: Angela Bassett Receives Honorary Oscar At 14th Annual Governors Awards

2. Whoopi Goldberg – “Ghost” (1991) More than 50 years later, Whoopi Goldberg won Best Supporting Actress for her unforgettable performance in Ghost. Goldberg became only the second Black woman to win an acting Oscar. Her win proved that Black actresses could dominate across genres, from comedy to drama, while commanding global audiences. “Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted this, you don’t know,” Goldberg told the audience while accepting her award in 1991. “I’m so proud to be an actor and I’m going to keep on acting.”

3. Halle Berry – “Monster’s Ball” (2002) In 2002, Halle Berry made history as the first—and still the only—Black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, for her role in Monster’s Ball. In her emotional acceptance speech, Berry acknowledged the generations of women who paved the way and those who would come after her. “This moment is so much bigger than me. This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It’s for the women that stand beside me, Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica Fox,” the actress said, while struggling through tears. “And it’s for every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened. Thank you. I’m so honored. I’m so honored. And I thank the Academy for choosing me to be the vessel for which His blessing might flow.” Her win remains one of the most powerful moments in Oscars history.

4. Mo’Nique – “Precious” (2010) Mo’Nique earned Best Supporting Actress for her harrowing role in Precious. Known primarily as a comedian before the film, she delivered a performance that stunned audiences and critics alike, proving her dramatic range and further expanding the narrative of what Black women could achieve in Hollywood. Mo’Nique made sure to thank the icon Hattie Daniel for paving the way for her success.

5. Lupita Nyong’o – “12 Years A Slave” (2014) Lupita Nyong’o won Best Supporting Actress for her debut feature film performance in 12 Years a Slave. Her win was historic not only for its excellence but for what it symbolized: a Kenyan actress claiming space on Hollywood’s biggest stage with grace, intellect, and undeniable talent.

6. Viola Davis – “Fences” (2017) Viola Davis became an Oscar winner Best Supporting Actress for Fences, adding an Oscar to her already historic résumé. Davis became the first Black actor to achieve the “Triple Crown of Acting,” winning an Emmy, Tony, and Oscar for acting. Her career continues to set the gold standard for excellence and longevity.

7. Ruth E. Carter – “Black Panther” & “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”(2019, 2023) Legendary costume designer Ruth E. Carter is a two-time Oscar winner. She became the first Black woman Oscar winner for Best Costume Design for Black Panther in 2019. She later made history again in the same category for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2023. Her visionary work redefined Afrofuturism on a global scale.