SZA Remembers Label Telling Her ‘SOS’ Wouldn’t Beat Taylor Swift On The Charts In 2023

SZA's label doubted her album would outsell Taylor Swift's, but it spent 10 weeks at #1.

SZA realized her unexpected success proved that 'anything is possible' in her music career.

Swift congratulated SZA on the album's success, saying she's 'been listening to it nonstop'.

SZA’s sophomore album, SOS, was hugely successful both critically and commercially—but not everyone expected that to happen.

In a new cover story for i-D’s The Lore Issue, the singer claimed that her record label told her SOS wouldn’t reach No. 1. In the interview, released on Friday, March 6, SZA said that her label was sure that Taylor Swift’s album would top her numbers, beating her out on the charts.

“My label told me that it was likely that I wouldn’t beat Taylor Swift, and I should prepare for that,” the TDE artist told the mag. “I was laughing by week three. It was just like, ‘What is this? I never even imagined I could be on the radio.'”

In reality, SOS ended up spending 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Two years later, when SZA released the deluxe version, LANA, the album returned to the top the charts for three more weeks.

Now, as she reflects on her unexpected success on the charts, SZA says she’s realized that “anything is possible.”

“I feel like I’m adulting kind of hard right now, and I might be eating. I feel like I might be alright when it’s all said and done,” she said.

In January 2023, following the release of her sophomore project, the New Jersey native thanked fans for their support on the record as it made its way to No. 1. Unsurprisingly, her happiness over the runaway success of the album caused Swifties to flood her comments section with allegations that the singer was specifically looking to outperform Midnights.

SZA hopped back online to clarify things quickly, posting less than 30 minutes later that she had nothing against Swift or her music.

“Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that,” she wrote on X. “I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao.” she wrote at the time. “I genuinely loved her album and the writing!Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn 🤍”

Swift’s song, “Anti-Hero” topped Billboard’s Hot 100 list for eight weeks a few weeks later, making it her longest-running No. 1. She reacted to the achievement on Instagram and made sure to include a shoutout to SZA following the fan-fueled drama.

“What on earth. I love you guys,” she wrote. She ended with a note that saluted SOS, revealing that she’s “been listening to it nonstop.” “Absolutely adore her music,” Swift added. “So much love and respect for her!!”

SZA replied on her Instagram Stories: “Congratulations to tay tay! And thank you so much your album and writing is phenomenal .. as ALWAYS.”

During her new interview with i-D, the TDE star said that before the album’s release she “didn’t have a ceiling” but “definitely didn’t see this at all.”

“I thought that what I was doing was special,” she said. “Because it made me feel smart and special when I made it.”

