The Atlanta Hawks hosting a night dedicated to the city’s renowned Magic City strip club has sparked a wave of controversy, with stars supporting both sides making their feelings known.

Now rapper Killer Mike, who’s synonymous with Atlanta, is speaking out to the detractors, and he’s not holding back after TMZ caught up with him outside the airport.

“Magic City has been a black-owned business for over 30 years in my community,” he begins. “That community has given entertainers who happen to be dancers a place to entertain. Those women have went on to become business owners, moms, wives. The culture that Playboy started in the 50s lives in the Atlanta gentleman’s club scene.”

He adds that it’s best to stay tight-lipped if you aren’t familiar with Atlanta’s nightlife culture before launching into Al Horford directly, who was drafted by the Hawks and played there for nine years.

“Al Horford, we never f-cked with you anyway. We don’t f-ck with Luke,” he adds. “Luke should stay in San Antonio and concern himself with San Antonio business.”

For Mike, it all boils down to supporting his city, especially since the event is to acknowledge Hawks owner Jami Gertz’s 2025 documentary, Magic City: An American Fantasy.

Mike says it’s one of the successful Black businesses that helped “desegregate and resegregate” the city.

He ends his speech with, “If you come to Atlanta and they say they like the girls and the chicken wings and the city doesn’t have a problem with it, shut the f-ck up.”

The direct shots at Kornet come after the Spurs’ center wrote an open letter to the Hawks asking them to cancel the event because of the “potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society.”

Horford’s name was brought into the mix because he reposted Kornet’s letter with the caption, “Well said, Luke.”

See the ongoing debate over the Hawks’ event below.